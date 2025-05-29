Four Navy servicemen killed in patrol plane crash in South Korea

In South Korea, four Navy servicemen, everyone who was on board a maritime patrol aircraft, died after the plane crashed on a mountain in the city of Pohang on Thursday, the country's Navy said, UNN writes, citing Yonhap.

Details

The disaster occurred at about 13:49 local time, and eyewitnesses reported smoke rising over the mountain and sounds of explosions.

"The P-3 maritime patrol aircraft, which took off at 13:43 for training landing and take-off from the air base in Pohani, crashed nearby at about 13:49 for an unknown reason," the South Korean Navy said.

There were four people on board - two officers and two sergeants.

The Navy said they found the bodies of all four. Identities have not yet been established.

The plane was usually based in a Navy unit on the southern island of Jeju, but flew to Pohang for training, a Navy spokesman said.

The Navy said it has created an investigative team to find out further details and suspended the flights of the P-3 maritime patrol aircraft.

No civilian casualties were reported.

The country's Navy operates 16 P-3 aircraft, which are called "submarine killers" for their anti-submarine capabilities. The first eight of the 16 aircraft, designated P-3C, were deployed in 1995, and another eight, repaired by defense firm Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd and named P-3CK, were deployed later.

The plane that crashed on Thursday is one of the eight P-3CK aircraft operating in Pohang and Jeju.

The recent accident was the first known accident involving a P-3 aircraft deployed by the country's armed forces.

South Korean Navy plane crashed: what is known