Four Navy servicemen killed in patrol plane crash in South Korea

Among citizens who are re-examined by the military medical commission, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi
10:11 AM • 1806 views

Among citizens who are re-examined by the military medical commission, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

08:40 AM • 14168 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
08:12 AM • 20934 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

06:00 AM • 37119 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 53300 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 97092 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 100296 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 110494 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 100341 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM • 171075 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Popular news

US court suspends most of Trump's import tariffs

May 29, 12:59 AM • 17482 views

On the night of May 29, Moscow was attacked by drones: a residential complex was hit

May 29, 02:03 AM • 71257 views

A man was detained in Mykolaiv region for raping a fellow villager: details

May 29, 02:35 AM • 41833 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

06:22 AM • 18389 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

07:36 AM • 8398 views
Publications

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

06:00 AM • 37119 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 129948 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 207775 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 218298 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 222607 views
Actual people

Joe Biden

Barack Obama

John Healey

Mark Rutte

Vitalii Kim

Actual places

Kyiv

Romania

Berlin

Kharkiv Oblast

Finland

UNN Lite

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

07:36 AM • 8424 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

06:22 AM • 18418 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 80424 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 140912 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 79732 views
Four Navy servicemen killed in patrol plane crash in South Korea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 500 views

A P-3 maritime patrol plane crashed in South Korea, killing all four servicemen on board. The plane crashed on a mountain during a training flight.

Four Navy servicemen killed in patrol plane crash in South Korea

In South Korea, four Navy servicemen, everyone who was on board a maritime patrol aircraft, died after the plane crashed on a mountain in the city of Pohang on Thursday, the country's Navy said, UNN writes, citing Yonhap.

Details

The disaster occurred at about 13:49 local time, and eyewitnesses reported smoke rising over the mountain and sounds of explosions.

"The P-3 maritime patrol aircraft, which took off at 13:43 for training landing and take-off from the air base in Pohani, crashed nearby at about 13:49 for an unknown reason," the South Korean Navy said.

There were four people on board - two officers and two sergeants.

The Navy said they found the bodies of all four. Identities have not yet been established.

The plane was usually based in a Navy unit on the southern island of Jeju, but flew to Pohang for training, a Navy spokesman said.

The Navy said it has created an investigative team to find out further details and suspended the flights of the P-3 maritime patrol aircraft.

No civilian casualties were reported.

The country's Navy operates 16 P-3 aircraft, which are called "submarine killers" for their anti-submarine capabilities. The first eight of the 16 aircraft, designated P-3C, were deployed in 1995, and another eight, repaired by defense firm Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd and named P-3CK, were deployed later.

The plane that crashed on Thursday is one of the eight P-3CK aircraft operating in Pohang and Jeju.

The recent accident was the first known accident involving a P-3 aircraft deployed by the country's armed forces.

South Korean Navy plane crashed: what is known29.05.25, 09:27

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarNews of the World
Lockheed P-3 Orion
South Korea
