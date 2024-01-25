Four more Ukrainian children were returned from Russia and the TOT

Four more children were returned to Ukraine from the temporarily occupied territories and Russia. Some of them have not seen their families for almost two years. This was reported by the founder and head of the Ukrainian organization Save Ukraine Mykola Kuleba, according to UNN.

Our Save Ukraine team managed to rescue 4 more Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories and Russia. The children finally met their families after a long separation. Some of them had not seen each other for almost two years. Some of them could not be picked up by their parents for several months, and the Russians wanted to send the child to a rehabilitation center. Fortunately, these trials are over, and now all the children are safe - Mykola Kuleba wrote on Telegram.

According to him, this is the 15th rescue mission of Save Ukraine, and the organization has managed to return 231 Ukrainian children from Russia and the temporarily occupied territories.

Appendix

Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the Council of Europe, Borys Tarasyuk, told UNN that the main issue at this year's winter session of PACE will be the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.