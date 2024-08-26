ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Four injured in Zhytomyr region due to Russian attack

Four injured in Zhytomyr region due to Russian attack

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31437 views

A woman was killed and three citizens were injured in a massive Russian missile attack in Zhytomyr region. The response is underway, and power supply to critical infrastructure and the population is being restored.

As of 3 p.m. , a woman was killed and three citizens were injured by Russian strikes in the Zhytomyr region. This was reported by the head of the Zhytomyr RMA Vitaliy Bunechko, according to UNN

 According to the latest data, today a woman was killed by Russian terrorist strikes in Zhytomyr region and three citizens were injured, they were provided with necessary medical aid

- Bunechko wrote on Telegram.

According to the head of the RMA, the region continues to deal with the consequences of a massive Russian missile attack.

According to Zhytomyroblenergo, power has already been restored to nearly 20,000 customers, and critical infrastructure is being gradually reconnected to the grid. Repair crews continue to restore the grid using backup lines and power sources, the RMA chairman said.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

