Four injured in Zhytomyr region due to Russian attack

According to the latest data, today a woman was killed by Russian terrorist strikes in Zhytomyr region and three citizens were injured, they were provided with necessary medical aid - Bunechko wrote on Telegram.

According to the head of the RMA, the region continues to deal with the consequences of a massive Russian missile attack.

According to Zhytomyroblenergo, power has already been restored to nearly 20,000 customers, and critical infrastructure is being gradually reconnected to the grid. Repair crews continue to restore the grid using backup lines and power sources, the RMA chairman said.