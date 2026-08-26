Four drones found off the coast of Bulgaria in one day

This morning, two drones washed ashore near Varna. Thus, the total number of drones found off the Bulgarian coast over the past 24 hours has risen to four, UNN reports, citing BNT.

Details

The first drone was spotted on Kabakum Beach. Parts of a drone were also found on Pasha Dere Beach near Varna. A drone also surfaced near Nessebar.

According to the military, strong north-easterly winds and waves measuring 3–4 on the scale are the reason drones have frequently surfaced along the northern Black Sea coast in recent days. The UAV was moved to a safe location by specialized teams; the type of drone and its specific purpose have yet to be determined.

In Bulgaria, military personnel discovered a drone on Black Sea beaches near resorts

We would add

In August, a series of incidents was recorded along our Black Sea coast, with a total of six drones or fragments of drones found. On August 8, a drone entered Bulgarian airspace and exploded on land near Kardam, close to the border with Romania. In the middle of the month, there were reports of potentially dangerous objects along the southern coast—a reconnaissance drone was found in the Primorsko area, parts near Lozenets, and a launcher.