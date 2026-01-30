$42.850.08
06:51 PM
Ukraine and Russia came “very close to a deal” - Trump
06:30 PM
If there was no heating, there will be no bill: Ukraine will automatically recalculate utility payments
Exclusive
06:21 PM
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
05:20 PM
"All these videos are 'Hollywood': the Southern Defense Forces denied the capture of Ternuvate, Richne, and Zlahoda
Exclusive
03:18 PM
What business expects and whether a productive dialogue with government agencies is possible: answered by the American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
January 30, 01:54 PM
Highly lethal Nipah virus spreads across Asia: what is this infection and is there a threat to Ukraine
Exclusive
January 30, 12:21 PM
Did they not find anything, or did they not want to find anything? The Ministry of Health stated that two companies associated with the scandalous Odrex clinic successfully passed the inspection
January 30, 11:34 AM
Zelenskyy: no strikes on energy at night, but Russia reoriented attacks on logistics, damaged warehouses of an American company
Exclusive
January 30, 10:25 AM
Mummified body of a man found during renovation in Kyiv: he had been locked in an apartment for years
January 30, 09:11 AM
Train traffic between Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia restricted due to Russian attacks - Ukrzaliznytsia
Forward of the Ukrainian youth national team Stepanov will continue his career in the Netherlands

Kyiv • UNN

 • 214 views

Forward of the Ukrainian youth national team Artem Stepanov has moved from German "Bayer 04" to Dutch "Utrecht" on loan with an option to buy. The 18-year-old striker will play under number 18.

Forward of the Ukrainian youth national team Stepanov will continue his career in the Netherlands

Forward of the Ukrainian youth national team Artem Stepanov has moved on loan from German "Bayer 04" to Dutch "Utrecht". This is reported by UNN with reference to the club's website.

FC "Utrecht" welcomes 18-year-old striker Artem Stepanov. The Ukrainian is moving on loan from "Bayer 04" (Leverkusen) with an option to buy 

- the message says. 

The club added that "192 cm tall, son of former professional footballer Roman Stepanov and a talent from Ukraine" - "this is the best way to describe Artem Stepanov". 

A central striker who joined the Shakhtar (Donetsk) youth academy at a young age. In 2022, he moved to Germany, where he joined the Bayer 04 (Leverkusen) youth academy. In his home country, Stepanov is considered a classic striker. Moreover, a striker with great potential. He has played for various youth national teams and, despite his age (Stepanov is 18), has already played five matches for the Ukraine U21 national team. In the first half of the 2025/2026 season, he was loaned to "1.FC Nürnberg" in the 2. Bundesliga 

- the club stated.

Stepanov himself said: "It's a great pleasure to be in Utrecht. FC Utrecht convinced me with its clear sporting concept, trust in young players, and strong focus on development. The club has great ambitions and a clear plan for further growth."

My main goal is to get better every day, to be useful to the team and to help the club achieve the best results. I want to demonstrate my best qualities, score goals, make assists and contribute to FC Utrecht's victories. I promise to give my all and fight for the club in every match 

- added the Ukrainian. 

Artem Stepanov will play for the club under number 18. 

Addition

Artem Stepanov is a product of Shakhtar Donetsk. In 2022, at the age of 15, he moved to Germany, where he played for the Bayer 04 youth team. In November 2024, Stepanov made his debut for the Bayer 04 senior team in a Champions League match against Salzburg. 

Debut of the 17-year-old Ukrainian, Zinchenko wins, Lewandowski scores the hundredth goal - results of Champions League matches27.11.24, 09:59 • 15654 views

This season, after Xabi Alonso left as head coach of the Leverkusen team, Stepanov moved on loan to German "Nürnberg", where he played 13 matches and made one assist. 

Earlier, German media reported that Stepanov wanted to leave "Nürnberg" because striker Pitt Skobel, who scored a brace in his very first match, joined the team. 

"Artem understands that this may reduce his already small chances, so he hopes to go on another loan this winter window," German media wrote. 

Real Madrid announced Alonso's dismissal after losing to Barcelona: who will replace him12.01.26, 20:11 • 3178 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
FC Shakhtar Donetsk
UEFA Champions League
Germany
Ukraine