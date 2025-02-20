Former Ukrspetsexport executive Peregrudov bought a villa and a winery in France with state funds. He was notified of suspicion

The former CEO of the state-owned company, Dmytro Perehrudov , was served with a notice of suspicion for laundering funds of state-owned enterprises participating in the Ukroboronprom concern. This was reported by the press service of the SAPO, UNN reports.

Under the procedural supervision of the SAPO prosecutor, NABU detectives served a notice of suspicion to the former CEO of a state-owned company authorized by the state to act as an intermediary in foreign economic activity in the field of export and import of military and special-purpose products and services - the statement said.

According to UNN's sources , this is Dmytro Perehudov, the former director general of Ukrspetsexport and Ukroboronprom.

The actions of the former head of the company are qualified under Part 5 of Article 191, Part 1 of Article 366, Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Since the person is hiding from the pre-trial investigation body, he was served a notice of suspicion in accordance with Articles 135 and 278 of the CPC of Ukraine.

The pre-trial investigation into the misappropriation of more than UAH 387 million of funds of state-owned enterprises participating in the Ukroboronprom concern established the involvement of the person in legalization of funds received as a result of formal agency agreements for the sale of Ukrainian military equipment concluded without the purpose of their execution with shell companies - they add in the SAP.

It is noted that the total amount of funds transferred in this way exceeds $46 million, of which 13 million euros were transferred through a number of transit companies directly to the accounts of the person concerned.

Subsequently, Peregrudov used the money to purchase luxury real estate in France. We are talking about:

villa worth UAH 86 million;

winery, corporate rights, and 105 land plots with a total value of UAH 229 million;

27 wine-growing plots worth UAH 37 million.

As of today, the said property has been seized by a French court. It should be noted that the case of money laundering was transferred by the French law enforcement agencies to the NABU and the SAPO in the framework of international cooperation - summarized the SAPO.

