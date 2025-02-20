Former Ukrspetsexport executive Peregrudov bought a villa and a winery in France with state funds. He was notified of suspicion

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 31421 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 53219 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 100473 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 58830 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 113379 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100192 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112524 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116640 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 150835 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115137 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 57970 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 107550 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 70591 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 34019 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 59633 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 100473 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 113379 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 150835 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 141662 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 174099 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 26348 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 59633 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133353 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135238 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163610 views
Former Ukrspetsexport executive Peregrudov bought a villa and a winery in France with state funds. He was notified of suspicion

Former Ukrspetsexport executive Peregrudov bought a villa and a winery in France with state funds. He was notified of suspicion

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 85815 views

Dmytro Peregudov was served with a notice of suspicion of laundering UAH 387 million from Ukroboronprom state-owned enterprises. He used these funds to purchase luxury real estate in France, which has already been seized by a French court.

The former CEO of the state-owned company, Dmytro Perehrudov , was served with a notice of suspicion for laundering funds of state-owned enterprises participating in the Ukroboronprom concern. This was reported by the press service of the SAPO, UNN reports.

Under the procedural supervision of the SAPO prosecutor, NABU detectives served a notice of suspicion to the former CEO of a state-owned company authorized by the state to act as an intermediary in foreign economic activity in the field of export and import of military and special-purpose products and services 

- the statement said.

According to UNN's sources , this is Dmytro Perehudov, the former director general of Ukrspetsexport and Ukroboronprom.

The actions of the former head of the company are qualified under Part 5 of Article 191, Part 1 of Article 366, Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Since the person is hiding from the pre-trial investigation body, he was served a notice of suspicion in accordance with Articles 135 and 278 of the CPC of Ukraine.

The pre-trial investigation into the misappropriation of more than UAH 387 million of funds of state-owned enterprises participating in the Ukroboronprom concern established the involvement of the person in legalization of funds received as a result of formal agency agreements for the sale of Ukrainian military equipment concluded without the purpose of their execution with shell companies

- they add in the SAP.

It is noted that the total amount of funds transferred in this way exceeds $46 million, of which 13 million euros were transferred through a number of transit companies directly to the accounts of the person concerned.

Subsequently, Peregrudov used the money to purchase luxury real estate in France. We are talking about:

  • villa worth UAH 86 million;
    • winery, corporate rights, and 105 land plots with a total value of UAH 229 million;
      • 27 wine-growing plots worth UAH 37 million.

        As of today, the said property has been seized by a French court. It should be noted that the case of money laundering was transferred by the French law enforcement agencies to the NABU and the SAPO in the framework of international cooperation 

        - summarized the SAPO.

        Recall

        The High Anti-Corruption Court found former MP Vitaliy Barvinenko guilty of illegally receiving UAH 613,000 in compensation for renting an apartment in the capital. The court released him from serving the main sentence with probation, setting a probationary period of 1 year.

        Pavlo Bashynskyi

        Pavlo Bashynskyi

        PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
        national-anti-corruption-bureau-of-ukraineNational Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
        franceFrance
        ukraineUkraine

        Contact us about advertising