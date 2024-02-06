Former Supreme Court Chief Justice Knyazev suspended from administering justice

The High Council of Justice has temporarily suspended the former head of the Supreme Court, Judge Vsevolod Kniazev, from administering justice. UNN reports this with reference to the SAPO.

Details

"On February 6, at the request of the head of the SAPO, the High Council of Justice temporarily suspended from the administration of justice in connection with the prosecution of the former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, suspected of receiving illegal benefits in a particularly large amount (part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the report says.

It is noted that the suspension period is until April 6, 2024, within the period of pre-trial investigation.

Addendum

On January 31, former Supreme Court Chief Justice Vsevolod Kniazev was released on bail of UAH 18.168 million.

Before that, the court reduced Knyazev's bail from UAH 20 million to UAH 18.168 million.

Knyazev's bail has been reduced several times. For example, on December 21, the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court reduced bail for Knyazev from UAH 27 million to UAH 20 million.

Initially, in May of 2013, the HACC remanded Knyazev in custody with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 107 million 360 thousand.

On May 15, Vsevolod Knyazev was detained for bribes totaling $2.7 million. The bribe was supposed to facilitate the resolution of a case before the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court.

The case concerns the ownership of a 40.19% stake in Ferrexpo's Poltava Mining and Processing Plant (PMP). On May 18, the HACC imposed a pre-trial restraint on Knyazev in the form of detention in a pre-trial detention center with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 107 million 360 thousand.