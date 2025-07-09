$41.850.05
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities
"Inappropriate during wartime": political scientist criticized ARMA for buying a car for almost UAH 3 million
Inflation in Ukraine slowed to 14.3%. Fruits became more expensive, vegetables became cheaper
Instead of a comprehensive audit - fragmented puzzles: how ordinary purchases of an aviation enterprise became the basis for accusations
Lawyer on the selection of the head of the BEB: holding competitions did not solve the task of creating a transparent system
Ukraine won the case against Russia at the ECHR: what it's about
Chinese citizens detained for attempting to transfer secret data on the Neptun missile system
Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
711 out of a record 728 drones neutralized over Ukraine, all cruise missiles shot down out of 7 cruise missiles and 6 "Kinzhal" missiles
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
Former Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti sentenced to one year in prison for tax fraud

Kyiv • UNN

Carlo Ancelotti, coach of the Brazilian national team and former Real Madrid manager, has been sentenced to 12 months in prison for tax fraud in 2014. He was acquitted for the 2015 episode.

The coach of the Brazilian national team and former Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has been sentenced to 12 months in prison for tax fraud committed in 2014 during his time at the Madrid club. The coach was acquitted on another charge from 2015. This is reported by UNN with reference to EFE.

Carlo Ancelotti sentenced to one year in prison 

- the agency reported.

The coach of the Brazilian national team was sentenced to 12 months in prison after being found guilty of tax fraud in 2014, during one of his terms as coach of Real Madrid. In the same process, he was acquitted of another possible tax offense committed in 2015.

Earlier, UNN wrote that Real Madrid officially announced the end of Carlo Ancelotti's tenure as head coach, who will lead the Brazilian national team. The new coach of the "Galacticos", Xabi Alonso, will take charge of the team from June and prepare for the Club World Cup, which starts on June 18 in the USA.

