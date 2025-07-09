Former Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti sentenced to one year in prison for tax fraud

The coach of the Brazilian national team and former Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has been sentenced to 12 months in prison for tax fraud committed in 2014 during his time at the Madrid club. The coach was acquitted on another charge from 2015. This is reported by UNN with reference to EFE.

Carlo Ancelotti sentenced to one year in prison - the agency reported.

The coach of the Brazilian national team was sentenced to 12 months in prison after being found guilty of tax fraud in 2014, during one of his terms as coach of Real Madrid. In the same process, he was acquitted of another possible tax offense committed in 2015.

Earlier, UNN wrote that Real Madrid officially announced the end of Carlo Ancelotti's tenure as head coach, who will lead the Brazilian national team. The new coach of the "Galacticos", Xabi Alonso, will take charge of the team from June and prepare for the Club World Cup, which starts on June 18 in the USA.