Former president of UIA airline suspected of tax evasion totaling over UAH 160 million

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1312 views

The former president of a Ukrainian airline, linked to an oligarch, has been served with a notice of suspicion for tax evasion amounting to over UAH 164.5 million. The investigation established that the airline groundlessly applied a preferential tax rate when making payments under leasing agreements with a Cypriot company.

Former president of UIA airline suspected of tax evasion totaling over UAH 160 million

Detectives of the Bureau of Economic Security announced suspicion to the former president of a Ukrainian airline company for intentional tax evasion on an especially large scale. This was reported by the press service of the BES, writes UNN.

Details

BES detectives do not specify the name of the suspect or the airline, only stating that it is "connected with one of the Ukrainian oligarchs." Judging by the case materials, it may be about the airline UIA, co-owned by Ihor Kolomoiskyi.

From 2004 to 2019, UIA was headed by Yuriy Miroshnikov, and from 2019 to 2022 – Yevhen Dykhne. After that, the airline was briefly headed by Kyrylo Zvonaryov and Hanna Borsonnik.

Since 2022, UIA has ceased operations, and its aircraft began to be transferred to Windrose airline, which also belongs to Kolomoiskyi's group.

As the investigation notes, the airline concluded a number of leasing agreements for aircraft rental from a Cypriot company, but groundlessly applied a preferential tax rate during payments under these agreements, the BES press service reports.

In particular, using the Convention for the Avoidance of Double Taxation with Cyprus, during the payment of income, the former management of the Ukrainian company applied a preferential rate of 0% instead of 10%. However, the application of such a preferential rate did not comply with the terms of the concluded agreements and the actual circumstances of aircraft operation.

Thus, the former president, in prior conspiracy with the chief accountant and other persons who, among others, controlled the activities of the Ukrainian and Cypriot companies, intentionally evaded paying income tax of foreign legal entities with their source of origin from Ukraine in the amount of more than UAH 164.5 million.

- the statement says.

Therefore, Bureau detectives informed the former president of the airline about suspicion of committing criminal offenses:

  • under Part 3 of Article 212 (Tax evasion on an especially large scale, committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons);
    • under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 366 (issuance by an official of knowingly false official documents by prior conspiracy by a group of persons) of the Criminal Code.

      The pre-trial investigation is ongoing, and the full circle of persons involved in the illegal activity is being established, the BES added.

      For reference

      The airline "Ukraine International Airlines" (UIA) was founded in 1992 as a joint venture with the participation of Ukraine and Western investors. Its main task was flights from Kyiv to European countries using foreign aircraft.

      In 2011, the state sold its share in the company — 61.58% — to private investors. Among the new owners was Aron Maiberg, former co-owner of the bankrupt "AeroSvit". According to media reports, UIA shareholders after privatization also included former Minister of Infrastructure Borys Kolesnikov and Mykhailo Tabachnyk — brother of former Minister of Education Dmytro Tabachnyk.

      In 2015, businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi, who previously also owned "AeroSvit" together with Maiberg, confirmed that he had acquired a share in UIA from Borys Kolesnikov.

      Olga Rozgon

      Olga Rozgon

