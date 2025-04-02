Former head of "Ukrliktrava" will be tried for embezzlement of UAH 1.2 million

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 10399 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
03:18 PM • 97974 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 162267 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 102585 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 338853 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 171763 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 143718 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 195783 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124294 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108058 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+9°
1 m/s
64 %
753 mm
Clear, no precipitation is expected for the next 2 hours
New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 133517 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 43504 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 154736 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 33960 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

03:43 PM • 79808 views
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 10399 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

03:43 PM • 79819 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

03:18 PM • 97974 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 154742 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

04:23 PM • 19165 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

03:47 PM • 21032 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 33969 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 43510 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 133522 views
Former head of "Ukrliktrava" will be tried for embezzlement of UAH 1.2 million

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15478 views

The investigation into the embezzlement of more than UAH 1.2 million in "Ukrliktrava" has been completed. The former head sold corn at a reduced price, and the indictment was sent to court.

Former head of "Ukrliktrava" will be tried for embezzlement of UAH 1.2 million

Law enforcement officers have completed the investigation into financial abuses at the state enterprise "Ukrliktravy". The former head is accused of embezzling budget funds of more than 1.2 million hryvnias. This is reported by the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv, reports UNN.

Details

Therefore, the indictment has already been submitted to the court. 

According to the investigation, the official, using his official position, concluded contracts with a private enterprise for the sale of agricultural products at a price significantly lower than the market price. As a result, the state enterprise lost a significant amount of money. 

The defendant in the case sold about 500 tons of corn seeds for 1.5 million hryvnias, although the market value of this product exceeded 2.7 million. Forensic examinations confirmed the damage caused. 

The former official has been charged under an article of the Criminal Code that provides for imprisonment of up to 12 years with confiscation of property. 

Earlier, indictments were also received by other participants in the deal. Now it's up to the court.

Let us remind you

The former deputy director of the branch of the state enterprise "Ukrliktravy" will be tried for embezzlement of more than UAH 1.2 million from the state budget by abuse of office and overestimation of the price of contracts for the supply of corn seeds with a private company.

15.05.24, 15:23 • 14379 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

Bitcoin
$81,990.90
Золото
$3,127.40
Tesla
$269.16
Brent
$69.97
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Газ TTF
$39.20
Ethereum
$1,786.86