Former head of "Ukrliktrava" will be tried for embezzlement of UAH 1.2 million
UNN
The investigation into the embezzlement of more than UAH 1.2 million in "Ukrliktrava" has been completed. The former head sold corn at a reduced price, and the indictment was sent to court.
Law enforcement officers have completed the investigation into financial abuses at the state enterprise "Ukrliktravy". The former head is accused of embezzling budget funds of more than 1.2 million hryvnias. This is reported by the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv, reports UNN.
Details
Therefore, the indictment has already been submitted to the court.
According to the investigation, the official, using his official position, concluded contracts with a private enterprise for the sale of agricultural products at a price significantly lower than the market price. As a result, the state enterprise lost a significant amount of money.
The defendant in the case sold about 500 tons of corn seeds for 1.5 million hryvnias, although the market value of this product exceeded 2.7 million. Forensic examinations confirmed the damage caused.
The former official has been charged under an article of the Criminal Code that provides for imprisonment of up to 12 years with confiscation of property.
Earlier, indictments were also received by other participants in the deal. Now it's up to the court.

The former deputy director of the branch of the state enterprise "Ukrliktravy" will be tried for embezzlement of more than UAH 1.2 million from the state budget by abuse of office and overestimation of the price of contracts for the supply of corn seeds with a private company.
