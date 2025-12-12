Former head of the State Judicial Administration Salnikov stated that he was asked to admit guilt in exchange for avoiding responsibility for NABU's positive statistics

$42.270.01
10:25 AM • 3660 views
SBU's powers to expand: Zelenskyy signed the law
Exclusive
10:23 AM • 3634 views
The Verkhovna Rada is working on improving legislation that regulates the operation of medical institutions
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 12297 views
Car re-registration in Ukraine: lawyer explains where it can be done, how much it costs, and the pros and cons of different methods
December 12, 01:09 AM • 21628 views
Trump ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine for peace deal implementation
December 11, 05:49 PM • 34241 views
Rubio, Hegseth, Witkoff, Kushner, and other high-ranking US officials held talks with the Ukrainian team: they discussed security guaranteesPhoto
December 11, 05:00 PM • 43897 views
I believe the Ukrainian people will answer this question: Zelenskyy on the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas
Exclusive
December 11, 02:13 PM • 36702 views
How much will bread prices rise next year: market representative's forecast
December 11, 01:51 PM • 35648 views
EU approves new approach to Ukraine's accession talks despite Hungary's veto: what it means
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 53109 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
December 11, 12:12 PM • 22311 views
National Bank kept the key policy rate at 15.5% amid risks to inflation and the foreign exchange market
Popular news
Odesa under enemy attack: infrastructure damaged, part of the city without electricity and waterDecember 12, 01:35 AM • 7938 views
Plan "B": Orban prepares to amend Hungarian Constitution to gain presidential powers in case of election defeat - BloombergDecember 12, 02:14 AM • 17121 views
US prepares to seize new tankers with Venezuelan oil - ReutersDecember 12, 03:22 AM • 10136 views
Fico stated that Slovakia would block funding for Ukraine's military needsDecember 12, 03:58 AM • 16375 views
Russia has effectively rejected seven points of the US peace plan, including territorial exchange and security guarantees - ISWDecember 12, 04:30 AM • 17502 views
Publications
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 53109 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhotoDecember 11, 11:11 AM • 57148 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
Exclusive
December 11, 08:43 AM • 56990 views
"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join itDecember 10, 05:55 PM • 67649 views
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winterPhotoDecember 10, 04:30 PM • 67832 views
UNN Lite
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserVideo10:01 AM • 2174 views
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoonDecember 11, 11:09 AM • 36127 views
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 36686 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 41792 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideoDecember 10, 12:19 PM • 38126 views
Former head of the State Judicial Administration Salnikov stated that he was asked to admit guilt in exchange for avoiding responsibility for NABU's positive statistics

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

Former head of the State Judicial Administration Oleksiy Salnikov stated that he was offered a plea bargain. Promising to avoid real punishment in exchange for a public admission of guilt. He considers such methods of NABU's work a way to boost its own statistics.

Former head of the State Judicial Administration Salnikov stated that he was asked to admit guilt in exchange for avoiding responsibility for NABU's positive statistics

During the consideration of the case of the former head of the State Judicial Administration, Oleksiy Salnikov, representatives of anti-corruption bodies offered him to conclude a plea bargain. As he told in an interview with "Sudovo-Yurydychna Hazeta" (Judicial and Legal Newspaper), he was hinted that if he signed the agreement, he would avoid real punishment, UNN reports. In exchange for avoiding punishment, Salnikov was to publicly admit his guilt in crimes that, according to him, he did not commit.

"I was persistently hinted at signing an agreement, for which they promised not to imprison me, but I had to publicly confess to committing serious crimes that I did not commit," Salnikov said.

He believes that such agreements are often used as a tool to create positive statistics of NABU's successes and demonstrate the effectiveness of the anti-corruption system to foreign donors.

According to Salnikov, it is for these purposes that similar cases are artificially strengthened or inflated to show the effectiveness of the work of bodies funded by international partners.

"Then it would look like another victory in the fight against corruption, but in fact - the conviction of an innocent person and taking control of the work of an important state body through 'agents of change'," he noted.

Salnikov claims that refusing the agreement was one of the reasons for the stricter approach from the High Anti-Corruption Court and even more active pressure.

"Without committing any criminal offense, I received a 3-year prison sentence from the HACC and the HACC Appeals Chamber in record time. Public activists are celebrating a victory and waiting for the next tranches for the fight against corruption and the reboot of Ukraine's judicial system, and the perpetrators of this crime are trying to take control of the judiciary," Salnikov added.

Recall

In August 2025, the HACC sentenced the former head of the State Judicial Administration of Ukraine, Oleksiy Salnikov, to three years in prison for abuse of influence. According to the investigation, he allegedly received 7.5 thousand US dollars, of which 5 thousand were to be transferred to Supreme Court judges for making a decision in the interests of a private company.

Salnikov himself categorically denies the accusations, stating that the case against him is fabricated, and the money was handed to him by NABU agent Honchar under the pretext of collecting funds for a car for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He insists that he did not take any actions to transfer illegal benefits, and Honchar acted as a provocateur.

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
War in Ukraine