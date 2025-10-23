$41.760.01
Former KRAIL head Rudyi suspected of beating pre-trial detention center employee

Kyiv • UNN

 • 594 views

Ivan Rudyi, the former head of the Commission for the Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries, has been notified of suspicion of beating an employee of a pre-trial detention center. He is currently in custody in another case, where he is suspected of assisting a Russian online casino, storing drugs, and weapons.

Former KRAIL head Rudyi suspected of beating pre-trial detention center employee

Prosecutors of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office have notified Ivan Rudyi, former head of the Commission for the Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries, of suspicion of intentionally inflicting bodily harm on a law enforcement officer in connection with the performance of his official duties (Part 2 of Article 345 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Details

The OGP does not name the person, but judging by the description of the case, it is clear that it refers to Ivan Rudyi.

According to the investigation, the ex-official is in custody in the state institution "Kyiv pre-trial detention center." He was taken into custody by court order within the framework of another criminal proceeding, in which he is suspected of facilitating the activities of a Russian online casino in Ukraine, illegal storage of narcotic drugs and weapons.

The notice of suspicion of committing these crimes was handed to him by SBI investigators under the procedural guidance of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

SISO employees noticed that the suspect had a mobile phone in his cell and came with a search. Not wanting to give up the phone, he first snatched the law enforcement officer's video recorder, and then began to strike the face of the SISO employee with his hands and head.

His actions were stopped by the detention center staff and another inmate. As a result of the attack, the major of the internal service of the State Institution "Kyiv Pre-trial Detention Center" received minor bodily injuries.

Recall

In December 2024, law enforcement officers detained the head of KRAIL, Ivan Rudyi, for facilitating the activities of a Russian online casino in Ukraine. The beneficiaries and top managers of Pin-Up were notified of suspicion of laundering Russian funds.

In September of this year, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Ivan Rudyi from the post of head of KRAIL due to the liquidation of the commission. Other officials, including the deputy minister of culture, were also dismissed.

Olga Rozgon

