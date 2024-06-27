Former Belarusian Ambassador to Germany Sidorenka commits suicide - media
Kyiv • UNN
Former Belarusian ambassador to Germany Denis Sidorenka committed suicide by jumping from a high-rise building in Minsk after being interrogated and polygraphed by the State Security Committee upon his return from a diplomatic mission.
Former Belarusian ambassador to Germany Denis Sidorenka committed suicide. He jumped from a high-rise building in Minsk. It is reported that after returning from his ambassadorial mission from Germany, Sidorenka became the object of attention of the State Security Committee. This was reported by the Belarusian edition of Nasha Niva, according to UNN .
Details
According to the newspaper, former Belarusian ambassador to Germany Denis Sidorenka committed suicide by jumping from a Minsk high-rise building.
It is noted that he was the ambassador to Germany for a long time - from 2016 to 2024. In March of this year, he was dismissed by a decree of the Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko.
According to the newspaper's sources, after returning from his ambassadorial mission from Germany, Sydorenko became the object of attention of the State Security Committee.
He did not get out of polygraphs and interrogations
Another interlocutor added that he "probably couldn't stand what was happening.
The publication emphasizes that all career diplomats returning from the EU are now subject to thorough operational scrutiny by special services.
Recall
Yesterday, the body of the deceased attaché of the United States Embassy was found in the Hilton Hotel in Kyiv. According to preliminary information, the cause of death of the US Embassy attaché could have been cardiac arrest.