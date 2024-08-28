Forklifts, anti-drone systems, and beds: Lithuania donates military aid to Ukraine

Today, on August 28, forklifts, drone countermeasures, and folding beds donated by Lithuania arrived in Ukraine. This was reported by the Ministry of National Defense of Lithuania, UNN reports.

"Lithuania continues to provide military support to Ukraine - on August 28, forklifts, drone countermeasures, and folding beds for the Ukrainian army arrived in Ukraine," the statement said.

The ministry reminded that in response to Ukraine's requests this year, Lithuania has already supplied 155 mm ammunition, M577 armored vehicles, M113 armored vehicles, anti-drone systems, equipment and warm clothing sets necessary for the winter season, ammunition for the Carl Gustaf anti-tank grenade launcher, remote detonation systems, generators, forklifts, trailers and other equipment.

"Since the beginning of the war, Lithuania has provided Ukraine with military support worth more than 647 million euros. Lithuania's overall support for Ukraine is long-term and has exceeded one billion euros," the ministry added.

Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonite said that by the end of the fall, Ukraine could receive more than 5,000 Lithuanian-made drones.