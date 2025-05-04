Forest fires broke out in Kharkiv region due to Russian attacks

11 fires are being extinguished on the territory of forestry enterprises of Kharkiv region, 5 of which are related to enemy shelling, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

This morning, the enemy launched strikes with multiple rocket launchers on the forest massifs of the Borivska community of Izyum district. As a result of the shelling, fires broke out on the territory of the Borivske forestry on an area of more than 2 hectares and on the territory of the Chervonooskilsky Regional Landscape Park of the nature reserve fund on an area of more than 5 hectares.

In total, 11 fires are being extinguished on the territory of forestry enterprises of Kharkiv region, 5 of which are related to enemy shelling. SES employees, including pyrotechnic units, as well as forestry workers and equipment, are working at the scene - rescuers reported.

Russia struck Kharkiv, preliminarily, with thermobaric drones, 51 injured - Prosecutor's Office