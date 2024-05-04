Foreign units resume issuing documents: who can get them

The issuance of ready-made documents to Ukrainians abroad has been resumed in test mode. Writes UNN with reference to the information of the State Enterprise "Document".

To prevent overloading of the system and repeated technical failures, the issuance will be carried out primarily to socially vulnerable categories of citizens and after receiving a second SMS message about the readiness of passports for issuance, - This was written on the website.

Details

Those who are waiting for ready-made documents to be issued should follow the rules:

Have an SMS notification about the readiness of the passport (received after April 25).

Provide the applicant's identity document (including the e-passport in the "Diya" application).

Complete the verification procedure and check your personal data.

Recall

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine dispelled a portion of myths regarding the decision to temporarily suspend the acceptance of new applications for the provision of consular services for men abroad.