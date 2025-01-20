Forecaster tells why you shouldn't take off your hats despite warming to +6°C

Tomorrow, January 21, precipitation is unlikely in Ukraine due to the dominance of high atmospheric pressure. Only morning fogs may slightly increase the humidity.

This was reported by weather forecaster Natalia Didenko on her Facebook page, UNN reports.

Details

At night, the temperature will range from -4°C to +2°C, and during the day on Tuesday, it is expected to be +1...+4°C. In the western and southern regions, the thermometer will rise to +3...+6°C, and in the Crimea - up to +9°C.

"The wind is southeast, moderate or light," said Didenko.

Weather in Kyiv

Kyiv will also be without precipitation on January 21. Southeast wind, 3-8 m/s. At night the temperature will be around 0°C, and during the day - +2...+4°C.

The forecast promises minimal precipitation and gradual warming.

"Let's not let the relative warmth fool us, keep our hats on, keep our scarves around our necks, take artificial vitamin D while the sun is still low, and crumble up vinaigrette until it's time for spring salads," said Didenko.

Recall

The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center explained that there are certain dangers for the agricultural sector due to the warm winter, as plants get used to high temperatures, but if there is a sharp drop in temperature, this can lead to negative consequences.