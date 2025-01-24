Ford recalls more than 270 thousand vehicles due to battery defects
Kyiv • UNN
Ford Motor Co. has announced a recall of 272,827 vehicles due to defects in its 12-volt Camel Battery. The problem affects models manufactured from February 2021 to October 2023.
Ford Motor Co. has announced a recall of 272,827 Bronco and Maverick vehicles due to battery problems that could lead to unexpected vehicle stalling or inability to start. This is reported by ABCnews, UNN writes.
Details
The National Highway Traffic and Transportation Safety Administration said the problem is related to a 12-volt battery made by Camel Battery that has "internal manufacturing defects," including welding, that could cause the circuit to break.
There have been no reports of accidents, fires or injuries caused by this problem.
It is noted that the cars were manufactured between February 2021 and October 2023, when Ford stopped using these particular batteries. The defects are believed to affect only 1% of vehicles equipped with the batteries.
Recall
Ford is abandoning the development of an all-electric SUV with three rows of seats due to losses. The company plans to reduce investments in electric vehicles and focus on hybrid models.
Ford plans to cut almost 3000 jobs in Germany by the end of 202720.11.24, 18:43 • 23868 views