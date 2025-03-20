Forced a soldier to forgive a debt to an acquaintance: two men in Kyiv were notified of suspicion
Two Kyiv residents tried to force a soldier to waive a debt to an acquaintance, using force. They have already been notified of suspicion and sent to 24-hour house arrest.
In the capital, two men who forcibly forced a soldier to forgive their friend's debt have been notified of suspicion.
... two men have been notified of suspicion, who forced a serviceman not to demand the return of money from the debtor (part 2 of article 355 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)
Details
A serviceman lent his car to an acquaintance who damaged it. At the same time, he also borrowed money from the car owner for car repairs.
However, two friends of the debtor on their own initiative decided to "help" him and forced the car owner to refuse to receive the debt for car repairs. They came to the coffee shop where the soldier was, and then on the street they began to beat him and tried to push him into their car. However, the soldier's friends, who ran out to help him, prevented them from doing so. After that, the attackers left the scene of the conflict.
The suspects are currently under house arrest around the clock.
The perpetrators were detained in accordance with Art. 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine and informed them of suspicions, the statement reads.