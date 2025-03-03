A serviceman was beaten and robbed in the forest in Ivano-Frankivsk region: the attackers were detained
Kyiv • UNN
In Ivano-Frankivsk region, two previously convicted men attacked and robbed a serviceman from Kharkiv. The police detained the attackers within hours and seized some of the stolen money.
A serviceman was beaten and robbed in Ivano-Frankivsk region, and police promptly detained a group of attackers, the regional police reported on Monday, UNN reports.
Details
The incident occurred on February 28 at noon, in a forest near the village of Sheparivtsi.
The police received a report of a robbery from a 27-year-old resident of Kharkiv. The victim is a serviceman who is undergoing treatment in Prykarpattia. According to the applicant, two unknown men attacked and beat him. They also took more than 110 thousand hryvnias and a cell phone. After that, they left the crime scene.
The victim got to the nearest settlement on his own, where passers-by helped him call the police. When talking to law enforcement, the applicant gave a clear description of the attackers.
Within hours, police tracked down the attackers on a street in the district center. "The attackers were 20- and 26-year-old residents of Kolomyia. Both had been previously convicted of property crimes," the police said.
During a cursory inspection, part of the stolen funds was seized from the detainees. The rest of the money was reportedly spent on their own needs.
The detainees have already been notified of being suspected of robbery (Part 4 of Article 186 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). They face a maximum sentence of ten years in prison.
In Ivano-Frankivsk region, local residents attacked a representative of the CCC and damaged his car04.07.2024, 18:18 • 20771 view