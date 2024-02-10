For the third time in a week: US spots russian military aircraft near Alaska

Yesterday, February 9, four russian military aircraft were spotted in the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ). This was reported by the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), UNN reports.

Details

NORAD emphasized that the russian planes were in international airspace and did not enter the sovereign airspace of the United States or Canada.

This is the third time that NORAD has detected and tracked russian aircraft in the last four days. Such russian activity in the ADIZ in Alaska occurs regularly and is not considered a threat - the department said.

It is noted that NORAD uses a multi-layered network of satellites, ground and airborne radars, and fighter jets to track aircraft and take appropriate action.

