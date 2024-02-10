For the third time in a week: US spots russian military aircraft near Alaska

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

For the third time in a week: US spots russian military aircraft near Alaska

Kyiv

 • 32427 views

Four russian military aircraft were spotted in Alaska's Air Defense Identification Zone on February 9, according to NORAD.

Yesterday, February 9, four russian military aircraft were spotted in the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ). This was reported by the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), UNN reports.

Details 

NORAD emphasized that the russian planes were in international airspace and did not enter the sovereign airspace of the United States or Canada.

This is the third time that NORAD has detected and tracked russian aircraft in the last four days. Such russian activity in the ADIZ in Alaska occurs regularly and is not considered a threat

- the department said. 

It is noted that NORAD uses a multi-layered network of satellites, ground and airborne radars, and fighter jets to track aircraft and take appropriate action.

Two Russian Tu-95 strategic bombers fly near Alaska

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
canadaCanada
united-statesUnited States

