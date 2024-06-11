For the first time, the G9 summit will not end with a joint statement

At the summit of the nine countries of the eastern wing of the North Atlantic Alliance in Riga agreed neither a declaration, nor a successor to Stoltenberg. This was reported by UNN with reference to Ceske Noviny.

Details

The Bucharest Nine (B9 - the nine countries of the eastern wing of the North Atlantic Alliance) summit in Riga on Tuesday, June 11, failed to agree on a joint statement by the member states. The key reason is Hungary's reluctant stance on Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte's candidacy to head NATO. There are also questions regarding support for Ukraine in its opposition to Russian aggression.

Czech President Petr Pavel told reporters that “not a word” was said at the Riga summit about Hungary's possible withdrawal from the B9, as media reported citing sources.

The Riga Joint Statement was replaced by a declaration by the three presidents leading the B9.

Recall

UNN reported that the Hungarian president will not attend a meeting in the so-called “Bucharest Nine” format, which will be held in Riga, Latvia, on Tuesday. Since Budapest is skipping the summit in this diplomatic format, the Eastern European allies are discussing expelling Budapest from the club.