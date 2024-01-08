For the first time in the history of bilateral relations, the President of Ukraine called on the President of Bahrain

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain held the first conversation in the history of bilateral relations. They discussed, in particular, global food security and support for the Peace Formula. This was reported by UNN with reference to Zelenskyy's Telegram channel.

Had a telephone conversation with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain. This is the first conversation with the leader of Bahrain in the history of bilateral relations. Last year, Bahraini Foreign Minister Al-Zayani paid his first visit to Ukraine. I hope that the establishment of contacts at the highest level will open a new page in Ukrainian-Bahraini relations - The President wrote.

According to him, Zelenskyy and the King discussed issues of bilateral cooperation, global food security and support for the Peace Formula.

"I thanked the representative of Bahrain for participating in previous meetings of advisers on the implementation of the Peace Formula and invited him to the next meeting to be held in Davos," Zelensky said

The President also spoke about efforts to ensure global food stability.

