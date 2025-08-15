$41.450.06
For the Alaska summit, "all options" are open, including Trump's sudden departure - CNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3114 views

A US official said that "all options remain on the table" during Donald Trump's summit with Vladimir Putin in Alaska. This includes the possibility that Trump will walk out of the meeting if he does not believe Putin is serious about reaching a deal.

An American official stated that "all options" remain open for the summit, including the possibility that US President Donald Trump will leave the meeting, CNN reports, writes UNN.

Details

An American official told CNN that "all options remain on the table" during President Donald Trump's summit with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin in Alaska, including that Trump will leave the meeting if he does not believe Putin is serious about reaching a deal.

On Thursday, Trump hinted at such a possibility while speaking with reporters.

"We're going to find out where everyone stands, and I'll know within the first two minutes, three minutes, four minutes, or five minutes. We usually understand whether we're going to have a good meeting or a bad one, and if it's a bad meeting, it will end very quickly, and if it's a good meeting, we'll eventually get peace in the near future," Trump said.

The American official noted that the White House is cautiously optimistic about the meeting and emphasized that Trump feels he needs to be in the room with Putin to assess where his "head" is in terms of a ceasefire.

Addition

The scheduled meeting between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin will take place on Friday at 11:00 AM local time (10:00 PM Kyiv time) in Anchorage.

According to two senior US administration officials, "Trump is expected to roll out the red carpet upon Putin's arrival at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on Friday and plans to greet the Russian leader upon arrival."

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned that a comprehensive solution to ending the war in Ukraine would take longer than the meeting between Trump and Putin in Alaska.

Russian dictator's press secretary Dmitry Peskov claimed that Trump and Putin do not plan to sign any documents following the talks in Alaska.

