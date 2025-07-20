$41.870.00
The man who attacked a shopping mall visitor with a knife in Kyiv turned out to be a former military serviceman
Exclusive
09:39 AM • 10614 views
The man who attacked a shopping mall visitor with a knife in Kyiv turned out to be a former military serviceman
Exclusive
July 20, 07:27 AM • 19157 views
For promoting narratives beneficial to Russia, journalist Latynina is under sanctions: Zelenskyy enacted a new NSDC decision

Kyiv • UNN

 508 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, by decree, enacted the NSDC decision of July 20, 2025, on the application of personal sanctions. The restrictions apply to five individuals responsible for subversive anti-Ukrainian information campaigns.

For promoting narratives beneficial to Russia, journalist Latynina is under sanctions: Zelenskyy enacted a new NSDC decision

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, by his decree, enacted the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of July 20, 2025, on the application of personal sanctions. They apply to 5 individuals responsible for subversive anti-Ukrainian information campaigns.

UNN reports with reference to the decree signed by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Details

According to the new decree of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, new personal sanctions have been introduced against 5 individuals:

  • blogger Andriy Serebryansky (Andriy Luhansky);
    • businessman Hennadiy Balashov;
      • ex-MP from OPZZh Natalia Korolevska;
        • Russian journalist Yulia Latynina;
          • propagandist Tetyana Aksyonenko.

            Decree of the President of Ukraine No. 502/2025 in accordance with the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine of July 20, 2025 "On the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions)".

            According to the resolution, which corresponds to Article 107 of the Constitution of Ukraine, President of Ukraine Zelenskyy stated the following:

            1. To enact the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine of July 20, 2025 "On the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions)".
              1. Control over the implementation of the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, enacted by this Decree, shall be entrusted to the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.
                1. The decree enters into force on the day of its publication. President of Ukraine V. ZELENSKYY.

                  Recall

                  President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy introduced sanctions against 13 individuals and 8 legal entities doing business in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, including Crimea.

                  Ihor Telezhnikov

                  Ihor Telezhnikov

                  Politics
                  National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
                  Crimea
                  Volodymyr Zelenskyy
                  Ukraine
                  Tesla
