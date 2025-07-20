For promoting narratives beneficial to Russia, journalist Latynina is under sanctions: Zelenskyy enacted a new NSDC decision

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, by his decree, enacted the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of July 20, 2025, on the application of personal sanctions. They apply to 5 individuals responsible for subversive anti-Ukrainian information campaigns.

According to the new decree of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, new personal sanctions have been introduced against 5 individuals:

blogger Andriy Serebryansky (Andriy Luhansky);

businessman Hennadiy Balashov;

ex-MP from OPZZh Natalia Korolevska;

Russian journalist Yulia Latynina;

propagandist Tetyana Aksyonenko.

Decree of the President of Ukraine No. 502/2025 in accordance with the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine of July 20, 2025 "On the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions)".

According to the resolution, which corresponds to Article 107 of the Constitution of Ukraine, President of Ukraine Zelenskyy stated the following:

To enact the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine of July 20, 2025 "On the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions)". Control over the implementation of the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, enacted by this Decree, shall be entrusted to the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine. The decree enters into force on the day of its publication. President of Ukraine V. ZELENSKYY.

