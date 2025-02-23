For a respite and to continue aggression: the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service says Russia needs a ceasefire
The head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Oleh Ivashchenko, said that Russia is seeking a ceasefire to restore its forces. According to him, the enemy needs this to regroup and continue its aggression against Ukraine.
The head of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service, Oleh Ivashchenko, said that Russia needs a ceasefire "to take a break and continue its aggression," UNN reports.
...Russia needs this (ceasefire - ed.). It is necessary for a respite. It is necessary to restore the economy, accumulate stocks, prepare the army, regroup troops and continue new aggression against Ukraine
Budanov, the head of the GUR, saidthat the Russian leadership realized the mistake of the invasion due to false intelligence. Russia planned to capture Kyiv in 3 days, but their calculations were wrong.
