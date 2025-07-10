Flower therapy, poetry, and psychological support: an event for women from military families held in Kyiv

The other day, the event "Flowers Therapy" took place in Kyiv, aimed at providing emotional support to women from the families of Ukrainian military personnel, UNN reports.

The event was attended by 40 women — wives, mothers, daughters, and partners of Ukrainian defenders and Heroes. The event took place within the framework of the "MHP Poruch" program for supporting military personnel, veterans, and their families, implemented by MHP company together with its strategic partner, the "MHP-Hromadi" Charitable Foundation.

According to Maria Mevsha, head of the MHP Center for Interaction with Military and Veterans, the event had a deeper meaning than just a meeting.

"The event we are at today is a kind of space where you can recover, where you can communicate, where you can share your pain or share your joys.

And it is precisely such events that truly help improve mental state and internal stability in such difficult times," she said.

Anzhela Kondratyuk, head of the NGO "Ukrainian Headquarters of International Diplomacy," a veteran's wife, and one of the event organizers, joined the event.

"It so happened that I am surrounded by wives and mothers of our defenders. I want to support such women. So we founded the organization "Ukrainian Headquarters of International Diplomacy."

We hold monthly charity events for such women with the aim of moral and psychological support, so that they truly feel that they are not alone, so that they can reset a little, find a point of support for themselves," she said.

A special atmosphere at the event was created by People's Artist of Ukraine Ada Rogovtseva and her daughter — actress and military wife Kateryna Stepankova. They read poems and openly communicated with the women.

The event was curated by Alyona Chubasheva — mother of the deceased military journalist Oleksiy Chubashev. She is currently engaged in floristry and, through working with flowers, helps other women find inner support.

"We in the rear must do our job: work, pay taxes, move forward, lift the country. We are a strong enough country, we are intelligent and talented. We have the inner strength of spirit to move forward," Chubasheva emphasized.

The final part of the event was flower therapy — women created their own bouquets, communicated, and shared emotions. Psychological support was provided by Alyona Bolysheva, head of the MHP group of psychologists working with demobilized personnel.

"Such events are important because they support mental and psychological health. The "MHP Poruch" program supports military wives, supports the guys.

Such initiatives contribute to wives switching off, starting to communicate in a circle, acting as support for each other," she noted.

The event became another example of how comprehensive support can create a space of safety and mutual understanding for women who hold their front every day — in the rear.

"MHP Poruch" is a program of individual support and comprehensive assistance for military personnel, veterans, and their families. It is aimed at employees and residents of communities where MHP enterprises are present. The program supports military personnel, veterans, and their families during service and after returning from war: humanitarian aid to military units; medical examinations, treatment, and rehabilitation; legal and psychological support; social reintegration; professional adaptation, and inclusive sports events.

"MHP – Hromadi" is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that began its activities in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities. Its geographical scope covers 13 regions of Ukraine: over 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has systematically supported people in combat zones, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity hospitals, charitable institutions caring for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the war.