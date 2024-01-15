Floor collapses during a wedding in Tuscany, Italy, injuring dozens of people

In Italy, a ceiling collapsed in a former monastery building where a wedding was held, injuring 30 people. This was reported by the head of the region Eugenio Giani, UNN reports.

In the Italian city of Pistoia in the Tuscany region, guests and newlyweds gathered for a wedding that took place in a former 15th-century monastery.

During the dancing, the ceilings collapsed. As a result, dozens of people fell from a height of four meters into the refectory located on the floor below.

More than a hundred rescuers and several ambulances arrived at the scene. There were no casualties. However, 35 people were injured. All of them were hospitalized, but most have been discharged. Six guests were seriously injured. The young couple also spent the night in the hospital.

Law enforcement agencies are investigating the circumstances of the incident. A criminal case has been opened.