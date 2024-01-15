ukenru
Floor collapses during a wedding in Tuscany, Italy, injuring dozens of people

Floor collapses during a wedding in Tuscany, Italy, injuring dozens of people

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22034 views

The floor of a 15th-century monastery collapsed during a wedding in Italy, injuring 35 people, six of whom were seriously injured.

In Italy, a ceiling collapsed in a former monastery building where a wedding was held, injuring 30 people. This was reported by the head of the region Eugenio Giani, UNN reports.

Details

In the Italian city of Pistoia in the Tuscany region, guests and newlyweds gathered for a wedding that took place in a former 15th-century monastery.

During the dancing, the ceilings collapsed. As a result, dozens of people fell from a height of four meters into the refectory located on the floor below.

Image

More than a hundred rescuers and several ambulances arrived at the scene. There were no casualties. However, 35 people were injured. All of them were hospitalized, but most have been discharged. Six guests were seriously injured. The young couple also spent the night in the hospital.

Law enforcement agencies are investigating the circumstances of the incident. A criminal case has been opened.

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

