Floods hit southwestern Turkey, leaving at least 1 dead

Flooding has hit southwestern Turkey, killing at least one person, washing away roads, damaging bridges and drowning cars, UNN reports, citing AP.

Heavy rains caused floods that destroyed roads and bridges in southwestern Turkey. On February 13, the authorities reported the death of one person in a flood in the city of Antalya.

Several cars have drowned in flood waters in the southwestern Turkish city of Antalya, The Independent reports .

Residents of the flooded houses had to be rescued by boat, and stray dogs and cats stuck in the water were also rescued.