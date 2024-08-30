ukenru
Actual
Five touching melodramas: what to watch in the first days of fall

Five touching melodramas: what to watch in the first days of fall

Kyiv  •  UNN

 95358 views

UNN offers a selection of five touching melodramas to watch in the first days of autumn. The films include The Theory of Everything, The Blame Game, The Memory Diary, Emma, and Moonrise Kingdom.

True love for life, experiences and desires, aspirations and disappointments, the struggle for happiness - all this is for lovers of incredible films. UNN offers a selection of touching melodramas to watch in the first days of autumn.

The Theory of Everything 2014 - is the story of the brightest and most famous physicist of our time, Stephen Hawking, and Jane Wilde, an art student with whom he fell in love while studying at Cambridge in the 1960s. Soon, doctors diagnosed Hawking with Lou Gehrig's disease and gave him a terrible prognosis, leaving him a couple of years to live. But the young people formed a family anyway and decided not to give up without a fight. Jane Wilde does everything she can so that Stephen, who is gradually losing control of his body, can not only exist, but live fully.

  • Genre: Film, Drama, Melodrama, Biographical
  • Country: UK, Japan, USA
  • Director: James Marsh
  • Actors: Eddie Redmayne, Felicity Jones, Charlie Cox, Emily Watson, Tom Pryor, Sophie Perry, Harry Lloyd, David Thewlis.

The Fault in Our Stars 2014 - is a film about the love of teenagers with cancer. The main character Hazel has an inoperable form of thyroid cancer. Long-term treatment improves her health, and the disease has receded for an indefinite period of time, but this happy news does not give her hope for a better future. Hazel visits a center where patients share their stories with feigned cheerfulness. One day she meets a desperate optimist, Gus Walters, who lost his leg but overcame the disease. Meeting the cheerful Gus turns the girl's life around. Hazel realizes that a life-threatening illness cannot deprive you of the basic joys of love, dreams, and laughter.

  • Genre: Movie, Drama, Melodrama
  • Country: USA
  • Director: Josh Boone
  • Cast: Shailene Woodley, Ansel Elgort, Nat Wolfe, Laura Dern, Sam Trammell, Willem Dafoe, Lotta Verbeek, Ana Dela Cruz.

The Notebook 2004 - In a retirement home, an eighty-year-old man reads a beautiful love story to a woman his own age day after day. The story tells of a country boy named Noah who falls in love with a beautiful, prim, graceful girl named Ellie at first sight. Ellie's family is of aristocratic origin. The girl does not immediately succumb to Noah's charm, but he is not ready to give up. Gradually, Ellie reciprocates his affection. Ellie's family does not approve of their daughter's choice because of social inequality. The young man quarrels with Ellie because of the injustice. The next day, his beloved's family moves away. With deep regret, Noah repents and apologizes to Ellie in his letters. He keeps writing messages to his beloved, but they remain unanswered.

  • Genre: Movie, Drama, Melodrama
  • Country: USA
  • Director: Nick Kasavetis
  • Cast: Rachel McAdams, Ryan Gosling, James Garner, Gina Rowlands, Sam Shepard, Joan Allen, Ed Grady, James Marsden, David Thornton.

Emma 2020 - Beautiful, smart and rich Emma Woodhouse is a privileged young woman living in 1800s England who loves to meddle in the romantic affairs of her friends and family. She never wants to be tied down and throws all her energy into helping her friends and other acquaintances. But Emma soon finds herself trapped in her own intrigues. Tangled in the intricacies of love and society, she begins to realize the consequences of her actions and learns to take responsibility for her mistakes.

  • Genre: Film, Drama, Comedy, Melodrama
  • Country: United Kingdom
  • Director: Autumn de Wilde
  • Cast: Anya Taylor-Joy, Johnny Flynn, Mia Goth, Josh O'Connor, Bill Nighy, Callum Turner, Miranda Hart, Rupert Graves, Gemma Whelan.

Moonrise Kingdom 2012 - the action takes place in the 1960s in New England, where two Boy Scouts in love run away from camp. They were Sam Shakusky and Susie Bishop, and they just wanted to be happy, and they didn't plan to cause problems for adults. Meanwhile, the mysterious disappearance of the teenagers sets the whole town on edge, the local sheriff begins a search, and the boy scout camp's coach conducts his own parallel investigation. In addition, a storm begins on the coast, which finally turns everything upside down.

  • Genre: Film, Drama, Comedy, Melodrama
  • Country: USA
  • Director: Wes Anderson
  • Cast: Jared Gilman, Cara Hayward, Edward Norton, Bill Murray, Frances McDomand, Bruce Willis, Bob Belaban, Tilda Swinton, Jason Schwartzman.
Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyUNN Lite

