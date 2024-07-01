Five killed and dozens injured in gas explosion at restaurant in Turkey
A gas explosion in a restaurant in Turkey kills 5 people and injures more than 50.
According to Interior Minister Ali Erlikaya, a gas explosion in a restaurant in western Turkey killed five people and injured more than 50. This was reported by Anadolu, UNN reports.
According to the Interior Minister, 57 people were injured in a gas cylinder explosion on Sunday.
The explosion, which occurred in the town of Torbali, south of Izmir, was so powerful that it could be heard several kilometers away, reports the Turkish news agency Anadolu.
The images shown by Turkish TV channels show that the explosion destroyed the facades of several buildings near the restaurant and shattered the windows of several cars.
