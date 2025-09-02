First services for citizens in the e-Notary application will be available in 2026 - Ministry of Digital Transformation

$41.370.05
Exclusive
08:46 AM • 2512 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
08:31 AM • 5976 views
Udachne village in Donetsk region liberated - General Staff
Exclusive
07:02 AM • 13075 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: court plans to choose pre-trial detention for suspect today
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 24571 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the President
Exclusive
05:30 AM • 17528 views
"It seems that business is equated with criminal activity": lawyer on the urgency of adopting changes to the Criminal Procedure Code that will make life easier for entrepreneurs
September 1, 06:36 PM • 37481 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watch
September 1, 03:53 PM • 45370 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 63955 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Exclusive
September 1, 11:39 AM • 49215 views
Without the restoration of tax benefits, Ukrainian aviation may lose the experience gained over decades and the chance for future recovery.
Exclusive
September 1, 09:15 AM • 192451 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
Demanding and financially literate: how "Generation Z" challenges the banking sector
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the President
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Potap stated that since the beginning of the full-scale war, he has entered and exited Ukraine more than 14 times.
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watch
Brad Pitt bought a Hollywood Hills estate for $12 million
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th place
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloring
First services for citizens in the e-Notary application will be available in 2026 - Ministry of Digital Transformation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 392 views

Testing of the e-Notary system has begun in the "Diia" application, which will allow notaries to work with a new electronic ecosystem. The first notarial services for citizens will become available in 2026.

First services for citizens in the e-Notary application will be available in 2026 - Ministry of Digital Transformation

The "Diia" application is launching the e-Notary system for testing. The first services for citizens will become available next year, UNN reports with reference to the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

Details

We are starting to test the e-Notary system. Starting tomorrow, all notaries can join and begin working with the new modern electronic ecosystem. And the first services for citizens will be available as early as 2026.

- Fedorov said.

According to him, e-notary is a single digital platform that makes notary services modern and efficient. The introduction of this ecosystem allows Ukraine to make history in public digital services.

Notary services are among the most conservative and regulated in any country, even when it comes to digital leaders. e-Notary is another signal to the whole world that Ukraine is among the leaders in digitalization.

- Mykhailo Fedorov noted.

The key principles of e-Notary, according to the minister, are transparency and trust, which are protected by the reliability of technologies.

We have combined all notary registers into one secure ecosystem so that citizens can get simple, transparent, and safe access to notary actions.

- added the minister.

For notaries, Fedorov pointed out the following advantages of this development:

  • systematization of routine processes;
    • a single workplace;
      • instant access to data.

        The new generation system will provide:

        • a single and convenient interface for all registers;
          • document security with a QR code for instant verification;
            • fast data exchange between registers and databases;
              • registration of each notary action;
                • automation of data transfer for key registers.

                  Addition

                  The Government of Ukraine announced new digital services "Diia.Office" and "CSAP 2.0", which aim to reduce corruption and increase trust in public services. These tools will ensure efficiency and control, and simplify citizens' interaction with government agencies.

                  Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov reported that over 1000 Ukrainians used the service of replacing their technical passport in "Diia" in a week. The service allows for quick and convenient document replacement without queues, with the option of delivery by "Ukrposhta".

                  Pavlo Zinchenko

                  AnnouncementsSocietyTechnologies
                  Mykhailo Fedorov
                  Ukrposhta
                  Ukraine