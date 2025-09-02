First services for citizens in the e-Notary application will be available in 2026 - Ministry of Digital Transformation

The "Diia" application is launching the e-Notary system for testing. The first services for citizens will become available next year, UNN reports with reference to the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

Details

We are starting to test the e-Notary system. Starting tomorrow, all notaries can join and begin working with the new modern electronic ecosystem. And the first services for citizens will be available as early as 2026. - Fedorov said.

According to him, e-notary is a single digital platform that makes notary services modern and efficient. The introduction of this ecosystem allows Ukraine to make history in public digital services.

Notary services are among the most conservative and regulated in any country, even when it comes to digital leaders. e-Notary is another signal to the whole world that Ukraine is among the leaders in digitalization. - Mykhailo Fedorov noted.

The key principles of e-Notary, according to the minister, are transparency and trust, which are protected by the reliability of technologies.

We have combined all notary registers into one secure ecosystem so that citizens can get simple, transparent, and safe access to notary actions. - added the minister.

For notaries, Fedorov pointed out the following advantages of this development:

systematization of routine processes;

a single workplace;

instant access to data.

The new generation system will provide:

a single and convenient interface for all registers;

document security with a QR code for instant verification;

fast data exchange between registers and databases;

registration of each notary action;

automation of data transfer for key registers.

Addition

The Government of Ukraine announced new digital services "Diia.Office" and "CSAP 2.0", which aim to reduce corruption and increase trust in public services. These tools will ensure efficiency and control, and simplify citizens' interaction with government agencies.

Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov reported that over 1000 Ukrainians used the service of replacing their technical passport in "Diia" in a week. The service allows for quick and convenient document replacement without queues, with the option of delivery by "Ukrposhta".