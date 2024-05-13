First cotton sprouts to sprout in Odesa region in two weeks: photos

The first experimental cotton fields have been sown in Odesa region. Sprouts will be visible in two weeks. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, UNN reports.

Details

Odesa breeders are confident that, along with traditional crops, the region has the most favorable soil and climatic conditions for cotton.

"In general, about 10 companies in the region have expressed a desire to sow small experimental fields to determine how profitable it is to grow this crop in the steppe zone and what economic potential it will have," Kiper writes.

Cotton is an annual crop with virtually zero waste production: it produces fiber (up to 40%) and seeds (60%), which are used to make technical oil, livestock cake, and bolls are used as biofuel. In addition, cotton waste is a strategic raw material for the production of defense equipment.