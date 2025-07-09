Fires extinguished in Zhytomyr region after night attack by Russia: consequences shown

Fires in Zhytomyr region were extinguished after a night attack by Russian troops, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, showing the consequences, writes UNN.

Rescuers extinguished fires in two settlements of Zhytomyr region caused by enemy attacks. A carpentry workshop building and outbuildings were on fire. - reported the State Emergency Service.

It is also reported that the glazing of windows of two residential high-rise buildings was damaged.

"Preliminarily, no one was injured," the State Emergency Service indicated.

