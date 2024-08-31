Fire on the roof of a five-storey building in Kyiv covers about 700 square meters - KCMA

A fire broke out on the roof of a residential building in Kyiv's Solomyansky district over an area of about 700 square meters. Rescuers are localizing the fire, KCMA reported on Saturday, UNN reports.

It is noted that all operational services are working on site.

