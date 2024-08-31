Fire on the roof of a five-story building in Kyiv: no casualties so far
Kyiv • UNN
A fire broke out on the roof of a 5-storey residential building in Kyiv's Solomyansky district. As of 13:30, there is no information about the victims, rescuers are working at the scene.
A fire broke out on the roof of a 5-storey residential building in Solomyansky district. The rank of the fire is 2. Rescue units are working on the scene. There is no information about the victims at this moment
There is no information about the cause of the fire yet.