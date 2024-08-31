Fire on the roof of a five-story building in Kyiv: no casualties so far

As of 13:30, there is no information about the victims of the fire that broke out on the roof of a 5-story residential building in the Solomensky district. This was reported by KCMA, UNN reports.

There is no information about the cause of the fire yet.