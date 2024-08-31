Fire kills 81-year-old woman in Kyiv region

Police in the Kyiv region are investigating a fire in the Makariv community that led to the death of an 81-year-old woman and the destruction of two houses. UNN writes with reference to the regional police.

Kyiv region police are investigating a fire in Makariv community that killed a woman and destroyed two houses.

On August 30, the Bucha District Police Department received a report of a fire in the village of Volosin, where dry grass caught fire and spread to houses.

According to preliminary information, an 81-year-old woman was burning dry grass near her house, and the fire spread to her house, garage, shed, and then to neighboring buildings. The fire damaged outbuildings and residential premises in the yards nearby, but none of the neighbors were injured.

The fire was extinguished by rescuers, but the owner of the house died, probably from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Law enforcement officers launched a pre-trial investigation (Part 2 of Article 270 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

