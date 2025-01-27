Fire destroys nineteenth-century bell tower in Paris

On the night of January 27, a 30-meter bell tower of the nineteenth-century city hall burned down in Paris, and there is a risk of collapse. This was reported by Le Parisien, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the fire occurred on the roof of the 12th district town hall, located on Domeneuil Avenue. The flames engulfed the bell tower, which is about 30 meters high.

According to Paris Police Prefect Laurent Nunez, the fire started on the top of the building. Around 150 firefighters and 60 special vehicles were engaged to extinguish the fire. As of 08:30 local time, the fire was localized. There is no information on any injuries.

After the fire was extinguished, Parisian firefighters reported that part of the roof behind the spire would remain destroyed. Architects are working at the scene to assess the risk of the bell tower collapsing and decide whether to install supports.

According to journalists, the bell tower began to tilt after the fire. Prefect Laurent Nunez confirmed that there was a threat of its collapse and noted that it would take several days to fully assess the consequences.

Recall

On April 15, 2019, a fire broke out in the historic building of Notre Dame de Paris , destroying the spire, wooden roof, and part of the vault.

The only element that escaped the fire was the apse cross .

According to Le Parisien, it is twelve meters wide and weighs about two tons. The cross, which is made of iron and decorated with gold sculptures, is the work of the famous architect Viollet-le-Duc.

It is known that during the devastating fire in 2019, the cross almost immediately fell to the ground, so it was almost not damaged by the fire.