Fire destroys nineteenth-century bell tower in Paris

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 56839 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 83427 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 105332 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 108453 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 127663 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103107 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 132584 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103687 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113385 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116959 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 101119 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 38830 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 115896 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 44598 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 110399 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 56839 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 127663 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 132584 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 164838 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 154735 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 13766 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 18840 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 110399 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 115896 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139361 views
Fire destroys nineteenth-century bell tower in Paris

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29341 views

The 30-meter bell tower of the 19th-century town hall in the 12th arrondissement of Paris burned down on the night of January 27. 150 firefighters localized the fire, but there is a threat of collapse of the building, which has begun to tilt.

On the night of January 27, a 30-meter bell tower of the nineteenth-century city hall burned down in Paris, and there is a risk of collapse. This was reported by Le Parisien, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the fire occurred on the roof of the 12th district town hall, located on Domeneuil Avenue. The flames engulfed the bell tower, which is about 30 meters high.

According to Paris Police Prefect Laurent Nunez, the fire started on the top of the building. Around 150 firefighters and 60 special vehicles were engaged to extinguish the fire. As of 08:30 local time, the fire was localized. There is no information on any injuries.

After the fire was extinguished, Parisian firefighters reported that part of the roof behind the spire would remain destroyed. Architects are working at the scene to assess the risk of the bell tower collapsing and decide whether to install supports.

According to journalists, the bell tower began to tilt after the fire. Prefect Laurent Nunez confirmed that there was a threat of its collapse and noted that it would take several days to fully assess the consequences.

Recall

On April 15, 2019, a fire broke out in the historic building of Notre Dame de Paris , destroying the spire, wooden roof, and part of the vault.

The only element that escaped the fire was the apse cross . 

According to Le Parisien, it is twelve meters wide and weighs about two tons. The cross, which is made of iron and decorated with gold sculptures, is the work of the famous architect Viollet-le-Duc. 

It is known that during the devastating fire in 2019, the cross almost immediately fell to the ground, so it was almost not damaged by the fire.

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
parisParis

