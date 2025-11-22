Fire claims lives of children in Cherkasy region: details of the tragedy

$42.150.00
48.520.00
ukenru
05:42 PM • 10469 views
Not a final proposal: Trump made a statement about his peace plan for Ukraine
04:36 PM • 17243 views
Ukrainians warned about power outages on November 23: how many queues will be without electricity
04:29 PM • 15530 views
Rubio and Witkoff to arrive in Geneva tomorrow to discuss peace plan for Ukraine - Media
November 22, 02:45 PM • 16656 views
Borders must not be changed by force: Western leaders at the G20 summit expressed support for Ukraine
November 22, 02:16 PM • 17282 views
In Ternopil, search and rescue operations continue for the fourth day after the Russian attack: seven people are considered missingVideo
November 22, 01:41 PM • 14013 views
At 4:00 PM, a nationwide minute of silence will be held, and the "Candle of Remembrance" campaign will begin: how Ukraine honors the victims of the HolodomorsPhoto
November 22, 11:14 AM • 16707 views
Ukraine to begin consultations with the US on parameters of a peace agreement in Switzerland these days - Umerov
November 22, 11:08 AM • 18807 views
The youngest is 18, the oldest is 58: Ukraine returned 31 civilians from BelarusPhoto
November 22, 10:59 AM • 21165 views
Zelenskyy's Office announced consultations on steps to end the war "these days": who is in the Ukrainian delegation
November 21, 09:58 PM • 27240 views
Zelenskyy will have to approve US peace plan or war will continue - Trump
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
3m/s
95%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Zelenskyy and European leaders rush to respond to US peace plan deadline with an approach to rewrite it as an update - BloombergNovember 22, 11:57 AM • 5558 views
"It's about much more than just certain points" - Zelenskyy on the start of consultations with partners regarding steps to end the warVideoNovember 22, 12:58 PM • 5262 views
Geneva to host discussion on peace plan for Ukraine tomorrow: who will participateNovember 22, 02:55 PM • 11758 views
Europe demands changes to US peace plan for Ukraine: four key points named04:17 PM • 4784 views
SSO drone shot down Russian Mi-8 helicopter in mid-air for the first time: stunning footageVideo06:50 PM • 9788 views
Publications
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 54466 views
Crispy and juicy chebureks: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 21, 05:13 PM • 42827 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
Exclusive
November 21, 04:05 PM • 49625 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideoNovember 21, 11:38 AM • 56218 views
Gas prices in Europe and oil fall amid Trump's peace plan between Ukraine and RussiaNovember 21, 09:41 AM • 53653 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Keir Starmer
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
France
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentary07:12 PM • 4054 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 20115 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhotoNovember 22, 07:49 AM • 23799 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 54466 views
Daughter shared a touching confession about Bruce Willis's struggle with dementiaVideoNovember 21, 09:58 AM • 44283 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
The Guardian
Film
Mi-8

Fire claims lives of children in Cherkasy region: details of the tragedy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 234 views

On November 22, a fire broke out in a residential building in the Cherkasy region, killing three children, and a body fragment, presumably of a fourth child, was found. Another child, born in 2017, was hospitalized with burns and poisoning from combustion products.

Fire claims lives of children in Cherkasy region: details of the tragedy

In Cherkasy region, on the evening of November 22, fire claimed the lives of children. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the State Emergency Service.

Details

It is noted that in the evening, rescuers of Cherkasy region received a report about a fire in a residential building in Uman district.

The concerned mother reported that the fire engulfed the entire apartment where the children were. The duty shift of rescuers promptly localized the fire on an area of 56 square meters. Despite the immediate reaction, firefighters found the remains of 3 children and 1 body fragment, presumably of a 4th child.

- the report says.

It is indicated that these are likely children born in 2018, 2020, 2022, and 2025. Another child, born in 2017, was taken to the hospital with first-degree hand burns and signs of poisoning by combustion products.

"Currently, rescuers are investigating the causes of the fire. The incident is classified as a local emergency," the State Emergency Service added.

Recall

In early November, a large-scale fire occurred in a hotel building in the village of Polyanytsia, Ivano-Frankivsk region. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties, and about 70 people were evacuated from the building.

Two dead and two injured: a fire broke out in a private house in Zhytomyr region01.11.25, 13:22 • 5920 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyEvents
Cherkasy Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine