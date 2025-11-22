Fire claims lives of children in Cherkasy region: details of the tragedy

In Cherkasy region, on the evening of November 22, fire claimed the lives of children. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the State Emergency Service.

Details

It is noted that in the evening, rescuers of Cherkasy region received a report about a fire in a residential building in Uman district.

The concerned mother reported that the fire engulfed the entire apartment where the children were. The duty shift of rescuers promptly localized the fire on an area of 56 square meters. Despite the immediate reaction, firefighters found the remains of 3 children and 1 body fragment, presumably of a 4th child. - the report says.

It is indicated that these are likely children born in 2018, 2020, 2022, and 2025. Another child, born in 2017, was taken to the hospital with first-degree hand burns and signs of poisoning by combustion products.

"Currently, rescuers are investigating the causes of the fire. The incident is classified as a local emergency," the State Emergency Service added.

Recall

In early November, a large-scale fire occurred in a hotel building in the village of Polyanytsia, Ivano-Frankivsk region. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties, and about 70 people were evacuated from the building.

Two dead and two injured: a fire broke out in a private house in Zhytomyr region