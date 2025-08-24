Fire broke out at the Kursk NPP: what is known

$41.220.00
47.980.00
ukenru
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 33971 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 06:14 AM • 36318 views
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
August 23, 03:30 AM • 34984 views
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23
August 22, 06:18 PM • 22259 views
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 46427 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM • 32219 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
August 22, 02:39 PM • 31565 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
August 22, 02:30 PM • 25689 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must follow" - Major General Grange on Armed Forces transformation, defence and security challenges and the future of aviationPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 01:07 PM • 25075 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 12:16 PM • 14134 views
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
2.2m/s
71%
746mm
Popular news
Over 200,000 people need to be evacuated from two regions of UkraineAugust 23, 04:26 PM • 10108 views
Lithuania reported the uncovering of a "particularly audacious" scheme to circumvent sanctions against RussiaAugust 23, 04:35 PM • 6770 views
The enemy attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with drones, artillery, and KABs: one person died, 9 injuredAugust 23, 05:12 PM • 3782 views
Extensive geography, various topics: Vlasiuk revealed details about sanctions against citizens of various countries sponsoring the Russian FederationAugust 23, 05:34 PM • 3322 views
Syria plans to remove two zeros from its currency, new banknotes to be printed in Russia - ReutersAugust 23, 05:54 PM • 3524 views
Publications
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 33968 views
Zodiac Sign Virgo: Characteristics of a Sign with an Analytical Mind and a Sensitive HeartPhotoAugust 23, 06:00 AM • 26769 views
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23August 23, 03:30 AM • 34983 views
Delicious and nutritious rice dishes: top interesting recipesPhotoAugust 22, 03:31 PM • 29232 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 46426 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Milorad Dodik
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Poland
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideoAugust 22, 02:39 PM • 31565 views
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin BaldoniAugust 22, 01:10 PM • 20108 views
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a childPhotoAugust 22, 11:46 AM • 21837 views
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican townAugust 22, 10:17 AM • 24427 views
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - PoliticoAugust 22, 02:18 AM • 31775 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
KAB-500
Cruise missile
Oil
KAB-250

Fire broke out at the Kursk NPP: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 678 views

A fire broke out near the Kursk NPP in a transformer unit, which did not affect the station's operation. Local residents heard sounds of drones and explosions before the fire.

Fire broke out at the Kursk NPP: what is known

On the night of August 23-24, a fire broke out near the city of Kurchatov, Kursk Oblast. Local residents reported drone sounds before the fire. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

According to local channels, the fire occurred on the territory of the Kursk NPP. Before this, residents heard a series of explosions, one of which was caught on video. 

The station's press service clarified that a transformer unit was burning, which is not related to the operation of the nuclear power plant. It was loaded at 30%.

It is specified that the power supply in the city is operating normally, and there is no threat to public safety.

Recall

Recently, Ukrainian military struck an enemy convoy on the Rylsk-Khomutovka highway in Russia's Kursk Oblast. Deputy Commander of the "Sever" group, Lieutenant General Abachev, received severe injuries, and his arm and leg were amputated.

FPV drone attack on General Abachev near Kursk: AFU showed footage of the strike22.08.25, 13:34 • 2844 views

Veronika Marchenko

News of the World
Electricity
Kursk
Kursk Oblast