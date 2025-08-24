Fire broke out at the Kursk NPP: what is known

On the night of August 23-24, a fire broke out near the city of Kurchatov, Kursk Oblast. Local residents reported drone sounds before the fire. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

According to local channels, the fire occurred on the territory of the Kursk NPP. Before this, residents heard a series of explosions, one of which was caught on video.

The station's press service clarified that a transformer unit was burning, which is not related to the operation of the nuclear power plant. It was loaded at 30%.

It is specified that the power supply in the city is operating normally, and there is no threat to public safety.

Recall

Recently, Ukrainian military struck an enemy convoy on the Rylsk-Khomutovka highway in Russia's Kursk Oblast. Deputy Commander of the "Sever" group, Lieutenant General Abachev, received severe injuries, and his arm and leg were amputated.

FPV drone attack on General Abachev near Kursk: AFU showed footage of the strike