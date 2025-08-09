Fire breaks out in thousand-year-old UNESCO mosque in Spain

A large fire broke out in the iconic Mosque-Cathedral of Cordoba - a major tourist attraction and UNESCO heritage site in Andalusia, Spain, writes UNN with reference to Newsweek.

Details

The fire at the Mosque-Cathedral of Cordoba may have been caused by a short circuit in an electric sweeping machine, local media reported.

El Mundo reports that the fire started shortly after 9:00 PM local time in one of the chapels in the Almanzor naves, which is usually used to store maintenance equipment.

It then quickly spread to the roof.

Videos from the scene show thick smoke billowing from the thousand-year-old building as flames engulfed its roof.

Firefighters managed to bring the flames under control and extinguish them in just over an hour; the cause of the fire is being investigated.

