Fire breaks out in thousand-year-old UNESCO mosque in Spain
Kyiv • UNN
The iconic Mosque-Cathedral in Cordoba, a UNESCO heritage site, has been damaged by a large fire. The fire likely originated from a short circuit in an electric sweeping machine, spreading to the roof.
A large fire broke out in the iconic Mosque-Cathedral of Cordoba - a major tourist attraction and UNESCO heritage site in Andalusia, Spain, writes UNN with reference to Newsweek.
Details
The fire at the Mosque-Cathedral of Cordoba may have been caused by a short circuit in an electric sweeping machine, local media reported.
El Mundo reports that the fire started shortly after 9:00 PM local time in one of the chapels in the Almanzor naves, which is usually used to store maintenance equipment.
It then quickly spread to the roof.
Videos from the scene show thick smoke billowing from the thousand-year-old building as flames engulfed its roof.
Firefighters managed to bring the flames under control and extinguish them in just over an hour; the cause of the fire is being investigated.
Notre Dame de Paris sets attendance record after opening16.01.25, 12:18 • 171840 views