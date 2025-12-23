Fire breaks out at a Russian shipyard in Nizhny Novgorod

A fire broke out at a shipbuilding plant in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, UNN reports with reference to Russian Telegram channels.

Details

Initially, there was a report that a barge was on fire near the Bor Bridge. Local residents reported hearing an explosion.

Later, the Russian transport prosecutor's office stated that the fire started near the Siberian backwater.

According to preliminary data, the flames engulfed a crane during the work of a shipping company. It is currently being extinguished. The circumstances and causes of the incident are being established.

In addition, it is known that 15 units of equipment and 48 rescuers are at the scene.