Fire breaks out at a Russian shipyard in Nizhny Novgorod

12:03 PM • 4144 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto
11:41 AM • 4412 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
11:27 AM • 8938 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
10:40 AM • 6474 views
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex websitePhoto
08:27 AM • 11672 views
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Exclusive
December 23, 06:30 AM • 19356 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM • 35650 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
December 22, 04:37 PM • 51672 views
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 78952 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:00 PM • 44496 views
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Fraudsters who swindled bank clients out of over UAH 50 million exposed in Dnipro: Cyberpolice reveal detailsPhotoDecember 23, 02:50 AM • 29276 views
The NBU has issued a new commemorative coin dedicated to diplomats: what is depicted on itPhotoDecember 23, 03:23 AM • 7728 views
There is a conflict of views between Witkoff and Rubio on ending the war in Ukraine - NBC NewsDecember 23, 04:02 AM • 29526 views
The enemy is carrying out a massive attack on Ukraine: explosions, power outages, and infrastructure damageDecember 23, 05:45 AM • 30323 views
Emergency power outages introduced in several regions amid Russian attack - UkrenergoDecember 23, 06:07 AM • 15153 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto12:03 PM • 4144 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off11:27 AM • 8938 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 78952 views
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditionsDecember 22, 11:19 AM • 58727 views
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 87164 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Rustem Umerov
Andriy Hnatov
Ukraine
United States
Zhytomyr Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Odesa Oblast
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideo09:59 AM • 4172 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"Video08:10 AM • 7318 views
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's WidowDecember 22, 05:50 PM • 20882 views
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideoDecember 22, 02:33 PM • 23294 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 45695 views
Fire breaks out at a Russian shipyard in Nizhny Novgorod

Kyiv • UNN

 • 196 views

A fire broke out at a shipyard in Nizhny Novgorod, likely due to a crane catching fire during work. 15 units of equipment and 48 rescuers are working at the scene.

Fire breaks out at a Russian shipyard in Nizhny Novgorod

A fire broke out at a shipbuilding plant in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, UNN reports with reference to Russian Telegram channels.

Details

Initially, there was a report that a barge was on fire near the Bor Bridge. Local residents reported hearing an explosion.

Later, the Russian transport prosecutor's office stated that the fire started near the Siberian backwater.

According to preliminary data, the flames engulfed a crane during the work of a shipping company. It is currently being extinguished. The circumstances and causes of the incident are being established. 

In addition, it is known that 15 units of equipment and 48 rescuers are at the scene.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World