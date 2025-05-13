$41.540.01
Fire at the British Prime Minister Starmer's house: police detain suspected arsonist

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

A 21-year-old man has been arrested in London on suspicion of setting fire to the house of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Other incidents involving the official are also being investigated.

Fire at the British Prime Minister Starmer's house: police detain suspected arsonist

Law enforcement officers detained a suspect in the arson of a house belonging to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in the Kentish Town area. The 21-year-old man is also suspected of a series of other arsons of property related to the official.

This is reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

According to Scotland Yard, a 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a series of arsons of property related to Keir Starmer. The metropolitan police noted that the arrest is related to three incidents being investigated by the anti-terrorism police due to the connection of the buildings to the country's prime minister.

Among other incidents, in particular, a car fire in north-west London last Thursday, which reportedly occurred on the same street as the house in Kentish Town. Police are investigating whether these fires may be related. The suspect is currently in custody. According to law enforcement officials, the investigation and establishment of the cause of the fire is ongoing.

Reaction of British officials to the arson

Starmer thanked the emergency services on Monday for their work. At the same time, his spokesman declined to provide any details about who might have been in the house when the fire started.

The issue is being investigated in real time, so I cannot comment further

- said the prime minister's official spokesman.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said that the police can count on her support, but declined to comment publicly on the investigation.

I have been briefed on these incidents, but you will understand that as Home Secretary I obviously cannot comment in detail on ongoing investigations

- she noted.

Opposition Justice Minister Robert Jenrick said that the Prime Minister and other public figures should be "properly protected".

We have serious disagreements on policy, but I want to make sure that anyone who decides to go into public life feels that they will be properly protected and that in our debates we will maintain civility

- he said.

It is absolutely wrong, disgraceful, when any person takes such actions as we have seen against the Prime Minister's house

- added Jenrick.

Let us remind you

London police are investigating a fire that occurred on Monday night in a house owned by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The entrance to the building was damaged as a result of the fire, but no one was injured. Keir Starmer currently resides at the official residence of British Prime Ministers at 10 Downing Street.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the World
Keir Starmer
United Kingdom
London
Brent
