Fire at a hotel in Bukovel: rescuers extinguished the blaze

In the village of Polyanytsia, Ivano-Frankivsk region, a large-scale fire broke out in a hotel, which was extinguished by rescuers over an area of about 750 square meters. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

"A fire in a hotel building in the village of Polyanytsia was extinguished over an area of about 750 square meters. 58 rescuers and 15 units of State Emergency Service equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire," the report says.

Recall

