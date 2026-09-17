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Finland has prepared a strong aid package for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 310 views

Zelenskyy thanked Finnish President Alexander Stubb for his support. The leaders discussed the aid package and the diplomatic situation.

Finland has prepared a strong aid package for Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Finland had prepared a very strong package for Ukraine, reports UNN.

Thank you to Alexander Stubb for your support and joint work. We have just discussed the support package prepared by Finland. This is a very strong package 

- Zelenskyy said after speaking with the President of Finland. 

The leaders exchanged views on the main issues currently on the agenda in Europe.

We discussed the diplomatic situation and all the prospects in great detail – with the American team, with European opportunities, and our bilateral ones. Thank you to Finland and to you, Alex, for your consistently fair position 

- Zelenskyy concluded.

Finland has provided Ukraine with its 34th military aid package worth €290 million15.09.26, 17:10 • 3830 views

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Alexander Stubb
Finland
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Volodymyr Zelenskyy