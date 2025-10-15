Fines for drivers not using seat belts increased 10-fold - National Police

Since February 2021, fines for not using seat belts have increased tenfold. This is a serious incentive to use them, said Anatoliy Nahirny, an employee of the Patrol Police Department, during a briefing, UNN reports.

What exactly encourages drivers to use seat belts. The first deterrent is penalties. Since February 2021, the amount of the fine has increased 10 times. Previously it was 51 hryvnias, now we have 510. Whether this is a lot or not is a completely different question. But since it has increased tenfold, it is a much greater deterrent for drivers. - Nahirny noted.

Anatoliy Nahirny also noted that compared to last year, the number of reports filed by patrol police officers for not using seat belts decreased.

If we look at the statistics, the level of seat belt use is increasing. If we take this year, nine months, a total of 146 thousand reports were filed by patrol police officers for not using passive safety devices. This includes seat belts and motorcycle helmets. Last year there were 190 thousand such reports. That is, due to the work of the police, the trend is decreasing. - the law enforcement officer noted.

According to Nahirny, the popularization of the use of passive safety devices also played a significant role.

The third element is the popularization of such measures. In Europe, in the USA, social advertisements, relevant videos were made that popularize the use of passive safety devices. Practice shows that when a driver watches such a video, he puts himself in the place of the driver in the video. When he sees some negative consequences, he understands the importance of use. - Nahirny emphasized.

This year, the share of drivers who use seat belts was 48.4%. Currently, there is a growing trend in this share, and there is hope that next year it will exceed 50%.