Fines for drivers not using seat belts increased 10-fold - National Police

$41.750.14
48.240.10
ukenru
09:25 AM • 1044 views
Zelenskyy appointed acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration: what is known about him
09:00 AM • 4154 views
Zelenskyy formed Odesa CMA and appointed Lysak as its head
08:32 AM • 4784 views
Around 4,500 new fines monthly: TCCs intensify military registration checks – infographicPhoto
Exclusive
08:03 AM • 10445 views
Rape of a 14-year-old girl in Zakarpattia: defense tells at what stage the appeal against the verdict for the boys is being considered
07:49 AM • 12682 views
Russia attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure three times in a week, hitting a thermal power plant overnight - Naftogaz
Exclusive
07:17 AM • 19021 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
07:08 AM • 20308 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation
06:15 AM • 13125 views
General Staff confirmed repeated strike on oil terminal in Feodosia and attack on other objects of the Russian occupier
05:48 AM • 14738 views
86 out of 113 drones neutralized over Ukraine during Russia's night attack
October 14, 11:34 PM • 15705 views
Government urges communities not to rush heating season, conserve resources - Kuleba
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
2m/s
76%
754mm
Popular news
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 53237 views
Scammers offer "easy money" on social media: how to protect yourselfOctober 15, 01:08 AM • 39646 views
Brutal clashes in Gaza: Hamas publicly executes eight people - CNNOctober 15, 01:39 AM • 58743 views
Emergency power outages introduced in a number of regions05:19 AM • 16065 views
Legendary Victoria's Secret "angels" are back on the runway: when and where to watch the showVideo05:50 AM • 34552 views
Publications
Poland liquidates the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau: why this is an alarming signal for NABU08:15 AM • 11057 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
Exclusive
07:17 AM • 19022 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation07:08 AM • 20311 views
Legendary Victoria's Secret "angels" are back on the runway: when and where to watch the showVideo05:50 AM • 34761 views
Zelenskyy stripped Trukhanov of citizenship: what is known about the mayor of OdesaOctober 14, 01:31 PM • 87583 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Serhiy Lysak
Mark Rutte
John Healey
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
United Kingdom
Brussels
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 53421 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhotoOctober 14, 01:19 PM • 33293 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhotoOctober 14, 01:05 PM • 35232 views
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 43297 views
Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter got engaged: Paris Fury defended her daughter's choiceOctober 13, 03:15 PM • 47223 views
Actual
Series
Film
Eurofighter Typhoon
The Diplomat
MIM-104 Patriot

Fines for drivers not using seat belts increased 10-fold - National Police

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2396 views

Since February 2021, fines for not using seat belts have increased tenfold, which has become a serious incentive for drivers. The number of recorded violations has decreased, and the rate of seat belt use is increasing.

Fines for drivers not using seat belts increased 10-fold - National Police

Since February 2021, fines for not using seat belts have increased tenfold. This is a serious incentive to use them, said Anatoliy Nahirny, an employee of the Patrol Police Department, during a briefing, UNN reports.

Details

What exactly encourages drivers to use seat belts. The first deterrent is penalties. Since February 2021, the amount of the fine has increased 10 times. Previously it was 51 hryvnias, now we have 510. Whether this is a lot or not is a completely different question. But since it has increased tenfold, it is a much greater deterrent for drivers.

- Nahirny noted.

Anatoliy Nahirny also noted that compared to last year, the number of reports filed by patrol police officers for not using seat belts decreased.

If we look at the statistics, the level of seat belt use is increasing. If we take this year, nine months, a total of 146 thousand reports were filed by patrol police officers for not using passive safety devices. This includes seat belts and motorcycle helmets. Last year there were 190 thousand such reports. That is, due to the work of the police, the trend is decreasing.

- the law enforcement officer noted.

According to Nahirny, the popularization of the use of passive safety devices also played a significant role.

The third element is the popularization of such measures. In Europe, in the USA, social advertisements, relevant videos were made that popularize the use of passive safety devices. Practice shows that when a driver watches such a video, he puts himself in the place of the driver in the video. When he sees some negative consequences, he understands the importance of use.

- Nahirny emphasized.

Addition

This year, the share of drivers who use seat belts was 48.4%. Currently, there is a growing trend in this share, and there is hope that next year it will exceed 50%.

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyAuto
Europe
United States