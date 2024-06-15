Filashkin: russians wounded six residents of Donetsk region overnight

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 18096 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 132713 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 138109 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 227890 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 168089 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161936 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146827 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 214217 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112818 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 200989 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 101414 views
Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

March 1, 05:14 AM • 47463 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 56414 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 101666 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 81352 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 227899 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 214220 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 200992 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 227239 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 214752 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 81352 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 101666 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156261 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155136 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 158996 views
Filashkin: russians wounded six residents of Donetsk region overnight

Filashkin: russians wounded six residents of Donetsk region overnight

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 68520 views

Six residents of Donetsk region were wounded by russian troops on June 14.

Over the past 24 hours, on June 14, russian occupants wounded six  residents of Donetsk region. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk regional state administration Vadim Filashkin, UNN reports.

On June 14, russians wounded 6 residents of Donetsk region: 4 in Hirnyk, 1 in Zarichne and Prychy

- Filashkin wrote on Telegram.

He noted that the total number of russian casualties in Donetsk region excludes Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Addendum

A prominent representative of the Ukrainian queer underground, Artur Snitkus, was killed in Donetsk region while defending Ukraine from russian aggressors.

Russian troops start massive shelling of Zaporizhzhia region, 10 settlements shelled15.06.24, 07:15 • 111372 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
polandPoland

