Filashkin: russians wounded six residents of Donetsk region overnight

Over the past 24 hours, on June 14, russian occupants wounded six residents of Donetsk region. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk regional state administration Vadim Filashkin, UNN reports.

On June 14, russians wounded 6 residents of Donetsk region: 4 in Hirnyk, 1 in Zarichne and Prychy - Filashkin wrote on Telegram.

He noted that the total number of russian casualties in Donetsk region excludes Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Addendum

A prominent representative of the Ukrainian queer underground, Artur Snitkus, was killed in Donetsk region while defending Ukraine from russian aggressors.

Russian troops start massive shelling of Zaporizhzhia region, 10 settlements shelled