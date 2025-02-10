ukenru
Fighting continues in the vicinity of Velyka Novosilka - OSGT “Khortytsia”

Fighting continues in the vicinity of Velyka Novosilka - OSGT “Khortytsia”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25888 views

Fighting continues in the vicinity of Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk region, said Viktor Tregubov, a spokesman for Khortytsia. There are also clashes in the village of Kotlyne in the Pokrovsk sector.

Fighting continues in the vicinity of Velyki Novosilky in Donetsk region. This was stated by the spokesman of the operational and strategic grouping of troops "Khortytsia" Viktor Tregubov on the air of a telethon on Monday, reports UNN.

We do not comment on specific areas with such precision because it is a matter of operational security. I can say that fighting continues in the vicinity of Velyka Novosilka

Tregubov said when asked whether Ukrainian troops had withdrawn from Novosilka.

According to him, the fighting is not going well.

"Moreover, we regularly report on them, both on the defeat of the enemy there and on the defeat of the enemy trying to move in other directions from there," Tregubov added.

In addition, Tregubov commented on the situation in the village of Kotlyne in the Pokrovske direction.

"There have been clashes there for days," Tregubov said.

Addendum

On January 27, Tregubov reported that the Ukrainian military had withdrawn from  the southern part of Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk region. 

