Fighting around Avdiyivka - Russian army increases pressure in the north of the city

DeepState reported which part of Avdiivka the Russian occupiers are trying to control, UNN reports .

Enemy intensifies pressure on Avdiivka from the north - DeepState analysts inform in their Telegram

As indicated, the armed forces of the Russian Federation continue to conduct assault operations in the private sector in the north of Avdiivka.

The enemy crossed the railway bridge yesterday;

On February 7, attempts are reported to break through the private sector to get to the depot.

Yesterday, the enemy crossed the railway bridge, and today they are trying to get through the private sector to the motor depot and the sign at the entrance to Avdiivka. In addition, the buildings are being saturated with personnel every day.

- the post reads.

As of today, it is known that Russian forces have managed to occupy about 18% of the territory of Avdiivka, but the enemy continues to press, DeepState writes .

Recall

Ukrainian troops neutralize only subversive groups of Russians who penetrate Avdiivka, continuing to hold the line of defensedespite the difficult conditions," said Vitaliy Barabash, head of the Avdiivka MVA, on February 6.

KMWA: Russian attack on Kyiv: 40 wounded already reported - KCMA