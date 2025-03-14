Fight between military TCC and civilians: Kharkiv police have opened a criminal investigation

$41.320.06
## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:51 PM • 167965 views

Fight between military TCC and civilians: Kharkiv police have opened a criminal investigation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22626 views

In Kharkiv, TCC employees used weapons during a conflict with civilians. An investigation has been launched under the article of hooliganism, the police are establishing all the circumstances of the incident.

Fight between military TCC and civilians: Kharkiv police have opened a criminal investigation

The police of Kharkiv region have launched a criminal investigation into the fight between employees of the TCC and SP and civilians. This is reported by the police press service, reports UNN.

On March 14, 2025, in the city of Kharkiv, while performing their duties, employees of the district territorial center of recruitment and social support (TCC and SP) became participants in a conflict that ended with the use of traumatic weapons. Videos are circulating on social networks showing the beating of civilians by TCC and SP employees without specifying the background of the conflict. Currently, the police are establishing all the circumstances of the incident 

- the statement reads.

According to preliminary information, during the mobilization of the population, two civilians showed aggression and physically resisted the actions of servicemen, after which one of the men punched a TCC employee in the face with a knuckle duster, which led to a scuffle.

In order to stop the aggression and for self-defense, the employee of the TCC and SP, having the appropriate permission, used traumatic weapons, firing several shots into the ground to prevent further escalation of the conflict 

- added the police.

Law enforcement officers have launched a pre-trial investigation under Part 4 of Article 296 (hooliganism) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Investigative actions are currently underway with the involvement of all participants in the incident, witnesses and eyewitnesses.

Let us remind you

Alina Bologova, a resident of the city of Lozova (Kharkiv region), stated that she was beaten by a serviceman of the local TCC and SP.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

