Fight between military TCC and civilians: Kharkiv police have opened a criminal investigation
Kyiv • UNN
In Kharkiv, TCC employees used weapons during a conflict with civilians. An investigation has been launched under the article of hooliganism, the police are establishing all the circumstances of the incident.
The police of Kharkiv region have launched a criminal investigation into the fight between employees of the TCC and SP and civilians. This is reported by the police press service, reports UNN.
On March 14, 2025, in the city of Kharkiv, while performing their duties, employees of the district territorial center of recruitment and social support (TCC and SP) became participants in a conflict that ended with the use of traumatic weapons. Videos are circulating on social networks showing the beating of civilians by TCC and SP employees without specifying the background of the conflict. Currently, the police are establishing all the circumstances of the incident
According to preliminary information, during the mobilization of the population, two civilians showed aggression and physically resisted the actions of servicemen, after which one of the men punched a TCC employee in the face with a knuckle duster, which led to a scuffle.
In order to stop the aggression and for self-defense, the employee of the TCC and SP, having the appropriate permission, used traumatic weapons, firing several shots into the ground to prevent further escalation of the conflict
Law enforcement officers have launched a pre-trial investigation under Part 4 of Article 296 (hooliganism) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Investigative actions are currently underway with the involvement of all participants in the incident, witnesses and eyewitnesses.
Let us remind you
Alina Bologova, a resident of the city of Lozova (Kharkiv region), stated that she was beaten by a serviceman of the local TCC and SP.